DJ headphones, at their core, don’t function much different from the best headphones meant for everyday listening or for music production. But beyond the basic concept of speakers pushing air, DJ headphones usually target their audience with a combination of isolating pads and high SPLs (sound pressure levels)—which is the maximum output volume—for blocking out and cutting through the din of crowded clubs with audible bass response. After all, that’s where you keep the beat. DJ headphones also feature build quality for constant putting on and taking off, and earcups that swivel or detach from the headband for one-ear monitoring. Some of them also cater to busy DJs who wear out headphones quickly by making some or all of the parts easily replaceable. And wireless DJ headphones that actually have low enough audio latency to function properly for DJs are also now available. Here’s our spin on the best DJ headphones.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO