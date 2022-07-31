ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTracker8: Showers & storms continue tonight; Sunshine returns tomorrow

By David Williams
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight expect showers and storms to continue briefly into the overnight hours before all activity tapers off. Tomorrow will be a much drier day but also a much warmer day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ejeo_0gVe7BUL00

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly cloudy skies so temperatures will not fall all that much this evening as cloud cover acts as a blanket. It will be much more humid than what we’ve seen over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQlBU_0gVe7BUL00

Highs tomorrow will climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s an isolated storm risk for tomorrow, which means most of us should stay dry but a few of us may see some storms later in the day so keep an eye to the skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heXpt_0gVe7BUL00

Storms will be more on an isolated basis Monday afternoon. We’ll be dry for Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances increase again late Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances may increase to “Scattered” as we get closer as well. Dry conditions return for Sunday and Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOOky_0gVe7BUL00

We’ll be ending the week with plenty of heat with highs in the upper 90s before we see a slight cool down going into Saturday. Good news is our average highs will be incrementally decreasing from here on out.

