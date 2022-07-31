StormTracker8: Showers & storms continue tonight; Sunshine returns tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight expect showers and storms to continue briefly into the overnight hours before all activity tapers off. Tomorrow will be a much drier day but also a much warmer day.

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly cloudy skies so temperatures will not fall all that much this evening as cloud cover acts as a blanket. It will be much more humid than what we’ve seen over the weekend.

Highs tomorrow will climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s an isolated storm risk for tomorrow, which means most of us should stay dry but a few of us may see some storms later in the day so keep an eye to the skies.

Storms will be more on an isolated basis Monday afternoon. We’ll be dry for Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances increase again late Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances may increase to “Scattered” as we get closer as well. Dry conditions return for Sunday and Monday.

We’ll be ending the week with plenty of heat with highs in the upper 90s before we see a slight cool down going into Saturday. Good news is our average highs will be incrementally decreasing from here on out.

