StormTracker8: A few sprinkles tomorrow and then some heat for March

By John Bernier,

1 hour ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Clouds will make a return to the area for the overnight hours and on Wednesday, but it will be opening the door for some very warm temperatures in the area.

Lows tonight with cloud cover will be much warmer that past several nights.  We should drop into the upper 30s and the lower 40s.

Tomorrow, we will have clouds over the region with a low end risk of some rainfall.  The best chances of the rain will be later morning through late afternoon.

From the accumulation forecast, this should be concentrated over the southeastern 1/3 of the state.

Thursday starts off with clouds, but then we see some afternoon sunshine as winds out of the south kick into gear.  They should become gusty during the afternoon hours for us with some gusts in excess of 30mph.

And it will be very warm as highs jump into the upper 70s.

Friday, expect another potentially windy day over the area. A front will be stalled to our north and drifting south over the region. North of the boundary it will be “chilly”.  However, to the south of it, there will be some very warm temperatures as highs will head into the lower 80s in a few spots.

Friday night showers will drift down over us.

Saturday a cold front will be passing through the region with a chance of showers and highs in the 70s.  There is even a low risk of a thunderstorm in the area.

Next week we will cool a little bit to start things off with a risk of rain on Monday night into Tuesday.  There will be a better chance of cooler air at the end of next week.

