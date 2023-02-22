StormTracker8: Multiple records may fall on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -Record warmth is on the way for Thursday, with the question of the day being “How many records will fall”.

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy with the winds picking up out of the south. Our lows are going to fall into the middle 50s. However, overnight they will start to rise and most of us will be in the lower 60s to start tomorrow off.

Thursday is going to be one very warm and windy day for the area. Skies will be partly cloudy-they may go mostly sunny for a time—and the winds are going to kick up.

We are in for record highs tomorrow:

75° is the record for February 23 rd . That one looks to done and over with

83° is the record for the month and have a very good chance of tying or breaking it

85°–should we get there; it would be earliest on record by almost 2 weeks of seeing that temperature in a year.

Friday, we start to return to reality with colder air pouring into the region. We will have falling temperatures by later in the afternoon. It will be breezy to windy, and with dry air over us I would expect and elevated fire danger.

Looking at the weekend, we are back in the 40s on Saturday with showers on the way. Showers will linger in the southern part of the state on Sunday.

Early next week, a system arrives on Monday with rain, but should be out of here early on Tuesday. We look to be mild for much of the week.

Do keep an eye on the 1 st weekend of March. There are lots of differences in the models, but they do paint a picture of some nasty weather for us. A faster arrival would be a colder system—I would lean towards ice with it—later would mean heavy rain.

