Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

StormTracker8: An evening shower is possible Monday, turning cold Tuesday morning; another windy Tuesday on the way!

By Tyler Hall,

3 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As expected, our Monday across the region has been very chilly with morning showers and lingering clouds into the afternoon hours today.

Our upcoming Monday night into Tuesday morning timeframe calls for possibly an evening shower, leading to clearing out skies from west to east and cold Tuesday morning temperatures.

Tuesday starts off in the lower 30s, possibly some upper 20s in spots. Tuesday and Wednesday of this work week, just like last week, will both be windy. Wind gusts as high as 30-40 mph are possible, as a storm system strengthens in the Northeastern United States through Wednesday, and we in the Commonwealth feels it’s affects in the form of gusty winds from time to time.

We will see a moderating trend by weeks end, with 60s returning to the forecast on Thursday and on Friday of this week!

Our next rain chance returns on Friday evening and lasts through Saturday morning.

It does turn chilly again over the upcoming weekend and heading into the first days of Spring 2023, which is next Monday March 20 th at 5:24PM!

