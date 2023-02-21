StormTracker8: Slightly cooler Wednesday; Records to fall on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -Very warm weather will continue over the area with an increasing likelihood that the all-time record high for February will fall on Thursday.

Tonight, clouds will move in later on as a weak backdoor cold front drops in over us. That will give us overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s.

Tomorrow, the boundary stalls just down to the north of us, before it comes back through as a warm front. Since we will see clouds over the area (rain chances are very sparse) for part of the day, our highs are going to only make it into the lower to middle 60s. Remember that is still way above normal.

Tomorrow night, the southwesterly winds are going to kick into gear, so we will stay in the 50s overnight. And those winds are going to be gusty at times.

Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy, and the question is going to be how high will we go? We are very warm aloft, and that will result in gusty winds driving the warm air on over us.

The all-time record for February is 83 degrees set twice back in the 1930s. Everything indicates that will fall by the wayside.

Friday, a cold front passes through ushering in a return to highs in the 60s. And if that isn’t enough weather whiplash for you, we will see rain on Saturday and a chance that highs will not make it out of the 40s over us.

Showers could linger on Sunday, with another system coming in on Monday night into Tuesday. In face over the next 2 weeks, we will see a very active weather pattern with multiple strong storms to deal with. Snow over the northern tier of the nation and bouts of severe weather in the south.

