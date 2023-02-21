Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

StormTracker8: Slightly cooler Wednesday; Records to fall on Thursday

By Matt DiNardo,

1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5kP8_0gVe7BUL00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -Very warm weather will continue over the area with an increasing likelihood that the all-time record high for February will fall on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZA9wV_0gVe7BUL00

Tonight, clouds will move in later on as a weak backdoor cold front drops in over us.  That will give us overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdyEv_0gVe7BUL00

Tomorrow, the boundary stalls just down to the north of us, before it comes back through as a warm front.  Since we will see clouds over the area (rain chances are very sparse) for part of the day, our highs are going to only make it into the lower to middle 60s.  Remember that is still way above normal.

Tomorrow night, the southwesterly winds are going to kick into gear, so we will stay in the 50s overnight.  And those winds are going to be gusty at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2067C4_0gVe7BUL00

Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy, and the question is going to be how high will we go?  We are very warm aloft, and that will result in gusty winds driving the warm air on over us.

The all-time record for February is 83 degrees set twice back in the 1930s.   Everything indicates that will fall by the wayside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G59J8_0gVe7BUL00

Friday, a cold front passes through ushering in a return to highs in the 60s.  And if that isn’t enough weather whiplash for you, we will see rain on Saturday and a chance that highs will not make it out of the 40s over us.

Showers could linger on Sunday, with another system coming in on Monday night into Tuesday.  In face over the next 2 weeks, we will see a very active weather pattern with multiple strong storms to deal with.  Snow over the northern tier of the nation and bouts of severe weather in the south.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, VA newsLocal Richmond, VA
All lanes now reopen on I-95 near I-64
Richmond, VA8 hours ago
Annual ‘Shamrock The Block’ moves from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, announces music lineup, vendors
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Man dies after late-morning shooting in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One killed, 1 injured in early morning house fire on Beaver Bridge Road in Chesterfield
Chesterfield, VA11 hours ago
Roads to close throughout Hopewell during CSX Railroad repairs
Hopewell, VA2 days ago
Odds Improve For Urban One’s Richmond Casino Bet.
Richmond, VA14 hours ago
Country music’s Kip Moore performing at Chesterfield After Hours in June
Midlothian, VA2 hours ago
Slow morning at the polls in Richmond for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
Richmond, VA7 hours ago
GeNienne Samuels returns home to Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Virginia International Auto Show returns to Richmond after 2-year hiatus
Richmond, VA3 days ago
‘It feels fantastically awesome!’ Richmond man wins $785,000 jackpot playing online Virginia Lottery game
Richmond, VA3 hours ago
Driver killed in wreck that closed busy intersection in Tappahannock
Tappahannock, VA2 days ago
Giant president heads in Williamsburg area can only be viewed a few times each year
Williamsburg, VA17 hours ago
Loaded Costco tractor trailer catches fire, causes traffic issue on I-95 in Virginia
Fredericksburg, VA4 days ago
Richmond-area native Denny Hamlin places 17th in 2023 Daytona 500
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Jeni’s Ice Cream to open first shop in Virginia in Richmond’s Carytown
Richmond, VA4 days ago
VCU hosting ‘Rams Against Hazing’ prevention workshop in memory of Adam Oakes
Richmond, VA5 hours ago
Virginia International Auto Show is underway in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Man killed in Highland Park shooting
Richmond, VA18 hours ago
‘It’s cookie time!’: Girl Scout Cookies arrive in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Gordonsville brewery to give portion of proceeds to firefighters
Gordonsville, VA1 day ago
Man shot, killed on West Broad Street in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Henrico County moves forward with plans for 99-acre park in Sandston
Sandston, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy