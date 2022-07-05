ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Geocashing

The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago

Geocaching adventure through July 31 at all Aurora Public Library District sites.

thevoice.us

The Voice

Reader's Voice: Canceled parade fuel for frustration

I know this year has been a very frustrating year for all of us. Coming off two years (2020 and 2021) in isolation, for many of us, was a challenge, to say the least. I have read many of the comments on Facebook and it is easy to understand how many of us are at wits end (with no more hair to pull out).
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Windmill City Festival

The Windmill City Festival carnival is coming back to Batavia's Riverwalk, July 8-10! The carnival fun on Houston Street, along with tasty food and beverages, live musical entertainment, several competitions, games, and activities for all ages. What began as a sidewalk sale in 1956 known as Boo Boo Days, has...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Thanks from Cosmo Club of Aurora

Here is a note of thanks from the Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora on its second annual “A Night on at the Barn” fundraiser Friday, June 24 at Blackberry Farm in Aurora: The fundraiser was a success. • Thanks to those who sold and/or became a sponsor of our...
AURORA, IL
Aurora, IL
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Free Wednesday concert series to start July 13

Aurora Downtown will start this Summer’s free concert series in mid-July. Wednesdays at the Plaza will return Wednesday, July 13 with Raices Latin Jazz featuring vibraphonist Joe Sonnefeldt. The free series runs on Wednesdays through August 10 at the Millennium Plaza gazebo at 21 S. Stolp Avenue in downtown...
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions Club centennial banquet July 28

Celebrating 100 years of Fox Valley service, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold a centennial banquet Thursday, July 28. The public is invited said Susan Koepke of Aurora, Noon Lions president. She said the celebration will be July 28, at Gaslite Manor Banquets, 2485 Church Road in Aurora. The event...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Gardens' Tour at Covenant Living at the Holmstad

Residents at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, a senior living community in Batavia, are excited to be host to a tour their gardens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16. It is in conjunction with the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners as part of their annual garden tour event called “Take a Walk in Our Gardens.”
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

SkillsUSA

Sugar Grove, Elburn, residents SkillsUSA champions. Two career and technical students, one from Sugar Grove, and one from Elburn, each won one of the Nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, in Atlanta, June 22-23. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest...
ELBURN, IL
The Voice

Sugar Grove, Elburn, residents SkillsUSA champions

Two career and technical students, one from Sugar Grove, and one from Elburn, each won one of the Nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, in Atlanta, June 22-23. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields, or 41 acres.
ELBURN, IL
The Voice

Aurora mayor, alderman, stand their ground in dispute

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, July 5, a couple of discussions became heated between Ninth Ward alderman Edward Bugg and Richard Irvin, mayor of Aurora. Edward Bugg expressed frustration about the two following agenda items:. • Placed on unfinished business for possible further...
The Voice

Procession

As previously announced, the decision to reimagine the traditional downtown Fourth of July Parade by taking it out into the community in a format that would reach exponentially more people was made after considering the impact on the greater community, including the management of City services and resources and savings...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Solutions differ, mass killing never acceptable

From Monday, July 4, an Independence Day parade, no less, the thinking, empathetic, individuals, should remain in a bit of shock, anger, and outrage, of the deaths from a troubled individual. It could have been in any part of the country, however, on Independence Day this year the damage took place in Highland Park, Ill. along the shores of Lake Michigan in Lake County, just north of the Cook County-Lake County line.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Frida Fest July 10 in Aurora, a new family event

Frida Fest will be held in downtown Aurora Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The new event welcomes friends and families to spend the afternoon enjoying artwork, presentations, and karaoke. On Water Street Mall, there will be activities for all ages. Frida Fest will celebrate the life...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Libraries continue to evolve, sensitive to public needs

Libraries are evolving. Gone are the silent, stoic, halls with shelves as far as the eye can see. People of all ages visit the library to connect with others, create new things, and discover new ideas. Libraries are one of the few remaining establishments where the public can interact with others without the expectation of spending money. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is ensuring that our locations transform along with the needs of the community, which is why we are embarking on a space planning project to be completed over the next several years.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Candlelight vigil at Kane County Courthouse in Geneva July 6

Kane County Democrats announced, “In light of the mass shooting in Highland Park, we are once again called to join in solidarity. Join us at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S 3rd Street, in Downtown Geneva from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, for a candlelight vigil with speakers, including elected officials, candidates, and activists.
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Fireworks scofflaws in Aurora

In preparation for the Fourth of July weekend and the following weeks, the City of Aurora government has launched a citywide campaign for fireworks scofflaws. By City Code, fireworks are illegal in the State’s second-largest city, and the selling, possession, storage, and usage of fireworks now come with hefty fines.
AURORA, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

