Geocashing

Libraries are evolving. Gone are the silent, stoic, halls with shelves as far as the eye can see. People of all ages visit the library to connect with others, create new things, and discover new ideas. Libraries are one of the few remaining establishments where the public can interact with others without the expectation of spending money. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is ensuring that our locations transform along with the needs of the community, which is why we are embarking on a space planning project to be completed over the next several years.

AURORA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO