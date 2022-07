Scientists now possess the most detailed image yet of a dying giant: VY Canis Majoris, quite possibly the largest star in our galaxy.VY Canis Majoris is a red hypergiant, a class of star so massive they can stretch 10,000 times the distance between the Earth and Sun in diameter, and little is known about their final stages of life. Rather than puffing up into a big red sphere like most red giant stars, hypergiants swell into irregular tumults of arcs and protrusions, going through phases where they expel large amounts of mass.Now an international team led by researchers from the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO