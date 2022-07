In a report released on July 1, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded $371 million for airfield, safety and other improvement projects at 169 airports in 40 states across the country. This is the third announcement of awards for the 2022 Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which funds a variety of projects such as construction of new and improved airport facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, maintenance of airfield elements like lighting or signage, and the purchase of equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.

