Candlelight vigil at Kane County Courthouse in Geneva July 6

A Joliet woman is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering the health of child, and resisting a police officer. 35-year-old Bertha T. Solorzano, of Joliet, was charged after a traffic stop in Yorkville Monday. According to the Yorkville Police Department it happened in the area of Route 47 and Fountainview Drive at around two in the morning. A Yorkville police report says there was one juvenile passenger at the time.

YORKVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO