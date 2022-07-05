ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Farmers market vouchers still available for needy

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
STEVENS POINT – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program has available one set of vouchers for eligible people to buy locally grown fresh produce – fruits, vegetables and herbs – at approved local farmers markets and road stands. The vouchers will be distributed by the Aging & Disability Resource Center on a first come, first serve basis.

Voucher schedule

Stevens Point Lincoln Center (curbside assistance), 1519 Water St.

  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. July 7
  • 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 19
  • 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Who is eligible to apply?

People age 60 or older and Native Americans age 55 or older who live in Portage County and have household incomes at or below:

  • Family size of one, with a monthly income of $2,096 (annual income of $25,142)
  • Family size of two, with a monthly income of $2,823 (annual income of $33,874) may be eligible and are encouraged to apply.
  • If the family size is three or more, call for income amounts.

If you are homebound or unable to commute and need a proxy; or if you have additional questions, call the ADRC at 715-346-1401.

If you are unable to make it to a distribution day, call 715-346-1401 for more information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
