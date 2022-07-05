ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man pleads guilty in 2019 fatal shooting outside of southeast Wichita fourplex

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSuYq_0gVe5xUH00

A 27-year-old Wichita man has pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of another man outside of a fourplex near Harry and Edgemoor three years ago.

Attorneys plan to ask Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Syrios to place Noah Kanyizere on probation when he is sentenced Aug. 10, according to his plea agreement. Kanyizere has also agreed to pay certain fees associated with the shooting investigation and his prosecution, including reimbursing the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for “all witness expenses, including travel expenses” tied to a trial that was due to start June 27. Kanyizere entered the guilty plea on June 28.

Prosecutors charged Kanyizere in connection with 20-year-old Dieubent Mpirwa’s death after he was fatally shot in the head in the 1500 block of South Parkwood on May 17, 2019. At the time of Kanyizere’s arrest, Wichita police said Mpriwa might have been killed during a disagreement over money. The men knew one another, police have said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Rock Road fatal shooting suspects charged

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The two men who were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two people in Sedgwick County on Saturday made their first appearance in court on Thursday. Court documents show that 43-year-old Joseph A. Ponse, Jr. and 42-year-old David Baeza were charged in connection with the murders. Ponse was charged […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Prosecutors lay out graphic evidence in local capital murder trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Prosecutors laid out graphic testimony on Friday during Cornell McNeal’s capital murder trial. They say he attacked and raped Letitia Davis before setting her on fire in Wichita’s Fairmount Park in 2014. KSN spent the day in the courtroom as prosecutors laid out more evidence against McNeal. It was a full […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim of fatal shooting near Wichita identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the victims killed in a shooting in southeast Sedgwick County early Saturday, July 2. The female victim was Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man who died.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Guilty Plea#Police#Violent Crime#Fourplex#Edgemoor
KSN News

Two missing Garden City teens spotted in Wichita, GCPD says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of three missing teens that were reported missing from Garden City were spotted in Wichita, according to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD). On Tuesday, GCPD posted on Facebook that 16-year-old teenagers Taylor Criswell, Lucia Hernandez, and Lauren McQuigg, were reported missing. They were last seen on June 29, and they were last seen leaving the Juvenile Detention Center on 507 W. Santa Fe St. in Garden City without permission.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chase ends in southeast Wichita crash, suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chase involving the Wichita Police Department Thursday afternoon ended with a suspect crashing his vehicle into a light pole at Harry and Edgemoor in southeast Wichita. Wichita police said about 2:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a man who had an outstanding warrant connected with...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Man sentenced to prison for bankruptcy fraud in Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. – A California man was sentenced three years in prison following a jury conviction in Sedgwick County on one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
231
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy