Man pleads guilty in 2019 fatal shooting outside of southeast Wichita fourplex

A 27-year-old Wichita man has pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of another man outside of a fourplex near Harry and Edgemoor three years ago.

Attorneys plan to ask Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Syrios to place Noah Kanyizere on probation when he is sentenced Aug. 10, according to his plea agreement. Kanyizere has also agreed to pay certain fees associated with the shooting investigation and his prosecution, including reimbursing the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for “all witness expenses, including travel expenses” tied to a trial that was due to start June 27. Kanyizere entered the guilty plea on June 28.

Prosecutors charged Kanyizere in connection with 20-year-old Dieubent Mpirwa’s death after he was fatally shot in the head in the 1500 block of South Parkwood on May 17, 2019. At the time of Kanyizere’s arrest, Wichita police said Mpriwa might have been killed during a disagreement over money. The men knew one another, police have said.