Sesquicentennial doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but it’s a word you’ll hear often next week when the 150th Open Championship is contested at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Yep, one-hundred and fiftieth. Crazy, right? (When Willie Park won the first Open, in 1860, pasteurization was still an exciting new concept and Abraham Lincoln wasn’t even in office yet.) Add into the mix the hallowed venue, glorious Auld Grey Toon setting and Tiger Woods’ first start since May, and you have a momentous event before it has even begun.

