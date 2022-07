Today’s stories range from As the Large Hadron Collider Revs Up, Physicists’ Hopes Soar to Four Things Physicists Still Wonder about the Higgs Boson, and much more. Knowing if you’re awake seems simple. Why has it vexed philosophers for centuries?, asks Aeon.com. “this TED-Ed animation tackles how thinkers from Al-Ghazali in medieval Persia, to René Descartes and Thomas Hobbes in 17th-century France and England, to neuroscientists today have approached the question of whether we can ever truly know we’re awake.”

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO