Stranger Things Creators Won't Attempt to Recreate Kate Bush Success With Season 5

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the month since Stranger Things Season 4 first debuted on Netflix, one of the standout elements of the adventure was the key usage of Kate Bush's song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)," not only for its musicianship, but also for its significance in the series' narrative. Clearly...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Witcher Season 3 Casts More New Characters

With Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher still underway, the show has apparently bolstered its cast once more by adding new characters and talent to the next season. Recent additions total up to at least six new characters, at least that's the case according to recent reports. The third season still does not yet have a release date, so it's unclear when, exactly, we'll see these actors and actresses as well as the new characters they portray.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Brings Yor's Deadly Double Life

Spy x Family has hit the ground floor running, with the animated adventures of the Forger Family resonating amongst anime fans around the world thanks to the hilarious antics that the master spy, deadly assassin, and rambunctious telepath share. With this newfound popularity, it's not surprising to see that the unlikely clan have received plenty of cosplay from fans, with a new take on Yor in particular perfectly capturing the aesthetic of her alter-ego known as the Thorn Princess.
COMICS
POPSUGAR

"Stranger Things" Actor David Harbour Is Strong as Hell IRL

In his run thus far on Netflix's "Stranger Things," David Harbour — who plays the beloved Jim Hopper — has become a monster-fighting, lovable parental figure and town hero. In season four, specifically, we get to see Harbour as one hell of a fighting machine. (Seriously, the willpower!) Turns out, that's not just the work of special effects, great screenwriting, or skilled stunt doubles. According to a recent TikTok posted by Harbour's trainer, he's quite a beast IRL, too.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Challenges Sanrio with Cute Original Series Reveal

Netflix is at it again with some help from Japan. Over the years, the streaming service has borrowed from dozens and dozens of Japanese IPs to make original titles, and this new project will be no different. After all, Rilakkuma is getting a cute series on Netflix this fall, and it will bring the bear to the most magical of places.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Adult Swim Fan-Favorite Cancelled After Season 3

Adult Swim has decided not to pursue a fourth season of Joe Pera Talks With You and people are sad about it online. The comedian posted a letter on his personal website thanking the network and fans for all of their support. In the world of broadcast television, getting a short little show where a comedian calmly talks through topics with the audience seems like a tough sell. But, people absolutely loved this show. Pera mentions fans shouting out the Christmas tree special especially while he's been out on the road touring. For now, he'll continue his "Summer in the Midwest and Rust Belt Tour." (In fact, there's a stand-up special coming that will be filmed this year.) But, it does feel like adult swim lost one of its most beloved shows today. Check out his post down below:
COMICS
ComicBook

FBI Star Announces Delayed Season 5 Return

It looks like it'll be a little bit longer before Special Agent Maggie Bell returns to FBI. On Friday, actress Missy Peregrym took to Instagram to reveal that her current maternity leave is going to continue until September of this year, despite the CBS series starting production on its upcoming fifth season "in a couple weeks." Peregrym and her husband, Tom Oakley, welcomed a new daughter named Mela Joséphine Oakley on June 6th.
TV & VIDEOS
Louder

Metallica slapped down a gatekeeping fan over a snarky comment about their music being in Stranger Things

Metallica have hit back at a fan on their TikTok account for trying to gatekeep their music after its use in Stranger Things. The band's hallmark 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets was played in the season four grand finale of the the global sci-fi/horror hit series. In a pivotal scene, the show's loveable metalhead and Dungeons and Dragons Hellfire club leader Eddie Munson shreds the song on guitar to save his friends from the creatures of the Upside Down.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Stranger Things: David Harbour Reveals Conan the Barbarian Prop Was Used in Season Four

The fourth season of Stranger Things took place in 1986, and much like the previous seasons, it featured a lot of nods to some of the best movies, television, and music of the '80s. There were many obvious references in the new episodes, and some that you may have missed if you weren't searching. This week, David Harbour (Jim Hopper) took to Instagram to reveal the show used a prop from the 1982 and 1984 films starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

A Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Animated Series Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix subscribers are in for a treat, as a fan-favorite Spider-Man animated series is now available on the streaming service. The Spectacular Spider-Man made its debut in 2008 on The CW and ran for two seasons. While there were future seasons planned, The Spectacular Spider-Man came to an abrupt halt when Disney purchased Marvel. The belief is that since the animated series was a production of Sony Pictures Television, Disney wanted its own Spider-Man show under its umbrella. This led to the creation of Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney XD. For those Spidey fans out there who may have missed The Spectacular Spider-Man, now's your time to catch up on it while it's streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek, 24 Actor Gregory Itzin Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of several Star Trek series and 24, has passed away at the age of 74. Itzin's manager, Lisa Gallant, revealed the actor died due to complications from emergency surgery. He previously suffered from a heart attack in 2015 during a stage performance where he played William Shakespeare's Falstaff. Itzin is known for his memorable performances, such as President Charles Logan on 24, and several characters across the Star Trek franchise. Itzin made appearances in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise, along with other hit series like Friends and Boston Legal.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds New Captain Kirk Actor Addresses William Shatner Comparisons

Paul Wesley is the latest actor to play Capt. James T. Kirk in the Star Trek universe. Wesley debuted in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season finale episode, "A Quality of Mercy," which takes place primarily in an alternate timeline where Kirk commands the USS Farragut and Pike remains in command of the USS Enterprise during the events of the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Balance of Terror." While set photos revealed Wesley's casting in Strange New Worlds Season 2 early, his arrival in the finale came as a surprise. Naturally, his performance is going to draw comparisons to the original Kirk, William Shatner, and the Kelvin Timeline movie Kirk, played by Chris Pine. Wesley spoke of those comparisons to Entertainment Weekly.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

‘Stranger Things’ Fans Spot Hints That Vecna Has Been Around Since Series 1

The good news about Stranger Things season 4 is that it has most definitely been worth the three-year wait. Not only is the much-anticipated series full of great moments with our favorite characters, flawless ’80s vibes (hello, Kate Bush) and extra-long episodes, but it’s also one of the scariest seasons yet, thanks to Vecna, the terrifying creature? Monster? Skinless person? Well, while we were busy hiding behind our sofa cushions, some far more observant fans spotted a load of clues that Vecna actually isn’t all that new and may have been around since season 1. Well, well.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Watch Jamie Campbell Bower Voice Vecna Without His Scary Costume

The new season of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix, and it featured a whole new, terrifying villain. Vecna AKA Henry AKA One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and he might just be the show's scariest villain yet. In fact, it was revealed that most of the show's past horrors were created by the monster. There's been a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content featuring Bower in his Vecna costume, but a new video shared by the actor focuses more on the character's sinister voice.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Reveals Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan with its next major movie, and one awesome cosplay has brought Gohan's new look in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to life! When Dragon Ball Super started to reveal new details about its latest feature film effort, one of the most exciting prospects about it was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo would be the main stars of the film this time around. Taking the leads as the only ones who could defend Earth while Goku and Vegeta are away, fans overseas have been responding well to the final project ever since it released earlier this Summer.
COMICS

