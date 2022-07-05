ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

4th of July Picnic – Santa Clara

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Santa Clara hosted a City-wide 4th of July picnic. While the City was unable to provide fireworks as it has in years past, it was still able to offer residents...

sanjoseinside.com

Sunnyvale, Santa Clara Neighborhoods to Get Mosquito Spraying Next Week

Santa Clara vector control crews are planning to spray insecticide next week in some Sunnyvale and Santa Clara neighborhoods, following the recent discovery of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. Using truck-mounted foggers, the Santa Clara Vector Control District is set to treat targeted ZIP codes: 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051. The...
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s oldest 4th of July parade invigorates businesses

San Jose’s oldest Independence Day parade is not only a favorite among local residents, but also small businesses. The Rose, White and Blue parade and festival has been around since 1901, drawing hundreds of people every year. A decked out parade filled with lowriders, classic cars, patriotic floats and festive vehicles grace Alameda and Naglee... The post San Jose’s oldest 4th of July parade invigorates businesses appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Milestones – Time to Return! – Opinion

After more than a year since the United States opened and lifted restrictions on COVID, that news had yet to reach City Hall in Santa Clara. Still resembling a gold country ghost town, the empty offices at City Hall reflect former City Manager Deanna Santana’s attitude that the services provided by hundreds of dedicated City employees were a low priority.
NBC Bay Area

Community to Voice Opinion About South San Jose Safe Parking Plan

Another highly-protested and controversial proposal to help the unhoused is arriving soon in South San Jose. A safe parking program would allow those living in RVs, or cars, to park in the Santa Teresa VTA parking lot and on Wednesday, nearby residents will get a chance to sound off on the program in a public forum.
Morgan Hill Times

Photos: Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

Thousands of residents and visitors came to Morgan Hill over the Fourth of July holiday weekend to enjoy the festivities organized by the Freedom Fest organization. Photographer Jonathan Natividad was on the scene at the July 3 Patriotic Sing and Family Street Dance, as well as the July 4 Car Cruise and Parade. Some of his photos are shared below.
NBC Bay Area

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
Red Tricycle San Francisco

14 Bay Area All-Abilities Playgrounds That Welcome Everyone

Let’s face it, the one-size-fits-all approach does not work for kids. Not for parenting and certainly not for play but we do know all kids need to play. We’ve gathered up a list of Bay area playgrounds where children with sensory needs and physical challenges can play along with their peers. These all-abilities playgrounds are definitely worth the drive, no matter where you live in the Bay Area!
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Budget Deficit Carries Forward

Here’s a way to understand Santa Clara’s $19.6 million general fund structural deficit. Suppose you have a checking account that covers overdrafts. If you overdraw your account, that shortfall will persist until you deposit enough into the account to cover both your expenses and the shortfall. That’s Santa...
San José Spotlight

Safe parking set for South San Jose homeless residents

South San Jose residents are up in arms over a plan to turn a light rail station parking lot into a space for homeless people to park and live in RVs. More than 100 people showed up to a virtual community meeting Wednesday led by Councilmember Sergio Jimenez’s office to share concerns over a safe parking program at the VTA Santa Teresa station parking lot. The San Jose City Council is set to approve a five-year lease with VTA to start the program and provide 45 to 60 RV spaces in September. The program will be managed by LifeMoves, a nonprofit that has managed other safe parking spots in San Jose.
LocalNewsMatters.org

New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose

A new analysis shows downtown San Jose is reeling economically from the pandemic – more than its neighboring suburbs. According to the report, presented at a council committee Monday, the downtown’s recovery has been grim and economically lagging because many of its driving forces, including commercial projects and events, have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
sfbayview.com

‘We need something real’

The people of 94124 speak up after the Juneteenth screening of ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’. “If you’re not from 94124, you ain’t got no business with contracts, money, nothin’ coming in. ‘Cause you don’t know us,” said Maika Pinkston of From the Heart. She was speaking in a community discussion following the Juneteenth screening of 2002 documentary “Straight Outta Hunters Point” at the Bayview Opera House on Juneteenth.
The Drive

San Francisco Fines Couple for Parking in Own Driveway After 36 Years

Parking in San Francisco is already difficult enough. Now the city says some driveways can’t be used. Judy and Ed Craine have lived in San Francisco for 36 years and have used the small, one-car driveway in front of their home every day and night since. However, they recently received a $1,542 fine from the San Francisco Planning Department for using that same driveway. On top of that initial fine, the Craines were told they'd be fined an additional $250 for every day their car was in the driveway. They were unaware of a decades-old city code that prevents people from parking cars in front of their homes unless the car is in front of a garage or under some sort of cover.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
