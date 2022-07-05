ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laytonville, CA

MCSO: Laytonville man arrested after standoff with deputies

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Willits News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Laytonville man was arrested recently after an altercation with Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 44400 block of Foster Avenue at 10:37 p.m. July 2 for a report of a man causing a disturbance, allegedly “banging on fences and yelling he was going...

www.willitsnews.com

crimevoice.com

Man arrested for alleged assault on peace officer, vandalism during disturbance call

A Mendocino County man was recently arrested on suspicion of vandalism and assault on an officer after an incident that took place over the holiday weekend. 37-year-old Shane Workman of Laytonville was arrested late on the night of July 2nd after officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Foster Avenue. Workman had allegedly been banging on fences and threatening to kill other residents.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Latest suit against Ukiah police alleges civil rights violations and assault under color of law in violent 2021 arrest

UKIAH, 7/8/22 — A Ukiah man injured during a violent arrest last spring is suing the Ukiah Police Department in federal court for allegedly violating his constitutional rights and assault under color of law. Arturo Valdes was booked into the Mendocino County Jail with visible facial fractures on March 28, 2021 on suspicion of DUI — but his attorney says Valdes was at home with his family at the time of his arrest.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Drunk In Public, Dog Bite – Fort Bragg Police Logs 07.06.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Ukiah Police Sergeant Cops a Plea–May Only Face Two Years Probation

Kevin Murray, the former Ukiah police sergeant facing seven felonies and one misdemeanor, pled no contest to one felony and one misdemeanor at a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon. He has not been sentenced, but he is facing anywhere between what the judge hinted would be the likely outcome of two years felony probation or the possibility of three or four years in jail. The date for his jury trial, originally set for July 18, has been vacated. Presiding Judge Ann Moorman took the bench in Courtroom H, where Judge Carly Dolan usually presides, and ordered Murray to report to a probation officer within three days. Murray has served a total of 60 days in custody, and Moorman told the court she was “not inclined to add custodial time,” indicating that she prefers the option of supervised probation.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Child Harmed by 4th of July Fireworks in Lakeport; Suspect Arrested

A Millbrae man was arrested in Lake County for setting off 4th of July fireworks that injured a 4-year-old child. On Monday night in the North High Street area of Lakeport, 46-year-old Ellery Penas allegedly lit a multi round firework launcher loaded with flaming ball charges. After it began to fire, a charge launched toward a group of people and struck a 4-year-old child in the torso area burning through the child’s clothing. A medical examination at a hospital determined the child had received second degree burns. Officers arrived and placed Penas under arrest for felony child endangerment causing injury, launching a dangerous firework likely to injure and for possession of illegal fireworks.
LAKEPORT, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested on narcotics and other charges after traffic stop in Ukiah

Originally published 6-27-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-23-2022 at 11:25 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on routine patrol in the 4400 block of Highway 20 in Ukiah, California. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male driver who initially provided...
UKIAH, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after threatening to kill residents and sheriff's deputies

LAYTONVILLE, Calif. — The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office arrested a man over the weekend who threatened to kill residents and sheriff’s deputies. Thirty-seven-year-old Shane Workman from Laytonville was booked into Mendocino County Jail on Saturday after a standoff with law enforcement. Workman was reportedly banging on fences in...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Willits News

Ukiah Police Department completing investigation into alleged cat trapping

Following the return of a cat the owner believes was trapped and relocated, the Ukiah Police Department reports that it is completing its investigation and intends to forward the findings to the Mendocino County District’s Attorney’s Office to review. Ukiah resident Aphrael Dunston said one of her family’s...
UKIAH, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang member reportedly caught with ghost gun in Mendocino County

Originally published 7-4-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-25-2022 at approximately 4:39 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the area call. Deputies arrived in the 7700 block of North State Street (Redwood Valley, California) and began checking the...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 28-year-old in Willows death investigation last week

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died on Friday after deputies said they were investigating a suspicious death in the Willows area. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jordan Windus of Corning was found dead in a trailer on the...
WILLOWS, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Traumatic Injuries]Medical Rescue Underway After Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill on Flynn Creek Road

Scanner traffic beginning at 3:02 p.m. indicates ground and air ambulances have been deployed to a medical rescue on Flynn Creek Road after a bulldozer rolled down a hill. The site of the incident is near mile marker 5.5 of Flynn Creek Road near Taylor Ranch Road. The response was described as extensive and multiple units are responding to the scene in Code 3, meaning with their lights and sirens on.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Disturbance In The Restroom, Suspicious Person – Fort Bragg Police Logs -07.04.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
krcrtv.com

School in Ukiah on lockdown after reports of suspect with deadly weapon

UKIAH, Calif. — The Ukiah Police Department received a call about a shooting on Wednesday around 2 p.m. on the 1110 block of Mulberry Street in Ukiah. When they arrived on the scene, officials saw a victim who appeared to have been pistol-whipped. Since the incident happened close to Yokayo Elementary School, school staff agreed to put the school on lockdown.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Boonville Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 1:55 p.m. indicated a reporting party heard what sounded like a traffic collision near the 12000 block of Boonville Road (also known as State Route 253). Upon arrival, a first responder reported a two-vehicle collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and Ford F-250 had occurred which resulted...
Willits News

Looking About in Mendocino County

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. Celebrating a life. Will Barker was a larger-than-life neighbor, friend, volunteer...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

Route 1 (5/10.5) – Utility work will occur from Fish Rock Road to Ocean View Point on Thursday, July 14. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect five-minute delays. Route 1 (67/71.2) – Utility work from Simpson Road to Abalobadiah...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

