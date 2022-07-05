ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Predator fish seen in Middletown pond

By Tina Detelj, Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9kfM_0gVe3vnF00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dam removal project is slated to begin next summer in Middletown but the project has caused concerns that a “predator fish” may be swimming around in a town pond to resurface.

In Sep. 2017 a fisherman took photographs of a strange fish he captured at Pameacha Pond that had the head of a snake and teeth, but it got away. DEEP later confirmed the fish was a northern snakehead fish.

“The very first one and only one that’s been reported from Connecticut,” said Bruce Williams, a Fisheries Biologist with the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

James Sipperly received the 2017 fish photos and says there has since been one more sighting.

“Most likely it was cruising near the shore and the water is clearer and not deep and it was sighted,” said Sipperly.

Northern snakehead fish are an invasive species with teeth commonly found in Africa and Asia. They are known to eat other fish.

“Nobody really believed us at the time that that photo came from that pond or that fish was in that pond,” said James Sipperly the Environmental Planner for Middletown.

Hartford police make arrest in catalytic converter theft

There is a concern there may be more than one of the carnivorous fish in the pond and when the water is lowered for the dam removal project they could escape through a nearby brook to the Connecticut River.

Residents and officials are worried there may be more of these “predator fish” in the pond.

“Why we’re concerned is these are an Apex predator,” said Bruce Williams, a DEEP Fisheries Biologist.

The fish is illegal to own in the U.S. and may have been in someone’s home aquarium.

The concern now is there are more of them in this water which is expected to be drawn down for a dam replacement project. This is how a five-year-old discovery was brought back to light again.

Some neighbors say they’ve never seen anything like that at the pond and they’re not too concerned. One resident said the fish inhabiting the pond appear to be thriving.

“Anybody who has one in their aquarium has an illegal fish and the last thing we want them to do is take that illegally possessed fish and release it into one of our waterbodies. That’s how you know so many invasive species have gotten out,” said Williams.

When the water is drawn down here in the pond for this dam project the state expects it will be able to monitor that outflow of water to see if there were any more snakehead fish in this pond.

Officials hope to capture them so they do not escape into the Sumner Brook which feeds into the Connecticut River.

“We could say see them spread the entire width of Connecticut,” said Williams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 13

John Shimkus
3d ago

not being indigenous and only in a small pond tells me someone hopefully through only the one in there because if those eggs get fertilized if it's female it could cross into something even worse any marine biologist please correct me I would love to be wrong!

Reply(2)
2
D'Legacy
3d ago

That's all we needed in CT. Can't even fish my prefered ones. They gone too same as what going on in the stores. No more of the goody's been left. All gone due 💦🐠🐋 overpopulation conditions in this State thanks to Covid19 and every of bad stuffs that it bring it since the beginning of it. 🐛😱 Nothing good came up to town! 😷👎Oh Well! 🐠

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTIC News Talk 1080

Food desert develops in Hartford

You'd have to travel more than two thousand miles to reach the nearest desert. As for the closest food desert, one has developed right in the middle of Connecticut's capital city. A food desert is an area where people do not have ready access to affordable and nutritious meals. That...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Nyberg: America’s first hydro-powered distillery coming to Conn.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is soon to be home to America’s first hydro-powered distillery. The one-of-a-kind libation library will be located in East Hartford at the Hochman River Falls in the Burnside Village. Tonight News 8 met with Thomas Norton, the founder of Moxi on the Rocks. Norton developed the concept for […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Uptick in Coyote Sightings in East Lyme, Surrounding Areas

Coyotes can be spotted outside a CVS or just walking down a residential road in East Lyme. For folks who frequent and live in East Lyme and the surrounding areas, coyote sightings have become a normal occurrence, with town hall officials telling NBC Connecticut they’ve received more calls from concerned residents about the creatures this year than ever before.
EAST LYME, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 7, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone of Black Hall Outfitters prepares to release one of many large stripers he’s landed recently. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Middletown, CT
Government
Middletown, CT
Pets & Animals
City
Middletown, CT
Middletown, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
outdoors.org

The New England Trail’s Next Step

For many hikers, the ideal trail is a remote trail; the farther from civilization the better. The New England National Scenic Trail (NET) is not that trail. The 215-mile footpath runs from the Long Island Sound in Connecticut to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, passing through some of the region’s most striking vistas and dense forests but also cities like Hartford and New Haven, Conn. and Springfield and Holyoke, Mass. In 2009, the trail was designated by Congress as a National Scenic Trail; putting it in the same category as famed footpaths like the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail. A decade on, the classification serves as recognition that top-rate outdoor recreation opportunities can, and should, exist where people live.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Wadsworth Falls, Hopeville Pond swimming areas open

Conn. (WTNH) — Middlefield’s Wadsworth Falls State Park and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold, which had been closed for swimming on Friday due to bacteria found in the water, are now open according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to DEEP, both swimming areas were retested on Friday and results come […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
eastoncourier.news

Aid Sought for Bobbi the Bear’s Orphaned Cubs

As many still mourn the tragic death of Bobbi the bear, Redding resident Susan Winters is fighting to make sure that Bobbi’s cubs can live on. The beloved black bear was something of celebrity in the local area she called home. She was well known to residents of Redding, Newtown and Bethel. Her death was a shock to the many people who followed her adventures over the years.
REDDING, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Predator#Invasive Species#Africa#The Environmental Planner
WTIC News Talk 1080

White racist literature found across CT

There is word of a spread of racist messages across the state. They were everywhere says one Berlin woman. Papers blowing across the roads and and swirling around in backyards along with the leaves. And not just in Berlin -- but a total of 15 Connecticut towns. If you picked...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Squantz Pond closed for swimming due to presence of bacteria

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One park in the state is closed for swimming on Thursday due to the presence of certain indicator bacteria, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. New Fairfield’s Squantz Pond is closed for swimming while DEEP retests the water. DEEP will...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Rosamond Danielson: Windham County Suffragist and Community Leader

Rosamond Danielson was a respected suffragist, World War I worker, and philanthropist from Putnam Heights, Connecticut. At the turn of the twentieth century, when debate still existed about how much public influence and involvement women should have, Danielson fearlessly fought the status quo. She directed the Windham County suffrage campaign and became involved in various other causes—from home front mobilization to fundraising in support of female education. Her dedicated spirit, strong commitment to improving the lives of Connecticut’s citizens and institutions, and effective leadership skills allowed her to gain a prominent reputation as a key local activist in many cities and towns throughout the state.
WINDHAM COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Officer rescues red-tailed hawk from highway

(WFSB) - An officer in Connecticut helped an animal take flight again, literally. Thanks to Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police Officer, Anthony Dota, a red-tailed hawk was able to fly again, after it was rescued by the officer from a crash on I-95. According to the non-profit, ‘A Place Called Hope’...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
One Green Planet

Bear Cub Rescued With Head Stuck in a Plastic Jar

Members of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection recently rescued a baby bear that had a plastic jug stuck on their head. The poor cub got stuck when a mother bear and her three babies knocked over a garbage can in Litchfield County. One of the cubs got their head stuck in a big clear plastic jar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Sikorsky Aircraft celebrates $2.3B deal to produce Blackhawk helicopters

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Sikorsky Aircraft is celebrating a new, multi-billion dollar deal with the U.S. Army on Friday. This contract with the army is an important deal, as it will trigger tax breaks for Sikorsky, officials stated. Governor Ned Lamont also worked out hefty incentives to keep the helicopter producers in Connecticut for at […]
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

AG Tong warns against potentially deceptive door hangers

CONNECTICUT, USA — Attorney General William Tong is warning residents against potentially deceptive door hangers that ask residents to provide water samples for testing. The door hangers have a survey card with the heading “Connecticut Safe Water,” a telephone number, and a plastic vial. The survey card asks residents to fill the vial with tap water for testing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy