FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -Rain chances will linger through evening, before skies slowly clear overnight. A strong high pressure system will take over for the weekend providing lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures. For those that don’t like the humid weather it will be less muggy as well. There will be plenty of sun for both Saturday and Sunday with perfect weather for the start of the Three Rivers Festival. High temperatures over the weekend will only be in the low 80s with nighttime readings dropping back to the 50s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO