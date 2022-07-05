ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Resident Picks Up 15 lbs. of Trash Each Week

Cover picture for the articleSix days a week in a Plymouth neighborhood, Doug Eichten walks and picks up trash along Bass Lake Road. “There’s so much trash,” Eichten said. Eichten has been removing other people’s litter for five years. “I do it is because all of the trash goes down...

ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Seeking Eight New Part-Time/On-Call Firefighters

Plymouth is putting out the call for people to become part-time/on-call firefighters. The new firefighters will serve three fire stations and need to be ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice. “I would love to bring on at least eight new part-time firefighters,” said Battalion Chief Steve...
PLYMOUTH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale to Support Resolution Asking for Help with Light Rail Route

Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan and city manager Tim Sandvik will ask the Corridor Management Committee to consider a resolution that would asking the governor, senators, and congresswoman Ilhan Omar to push the BNSF Railway to cooperate with the Blue Line Light Rail project. “I want our co-members on the Corridor...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Mayor’s Minutes 7/4/22

Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about all the entertainment coming to Plymouth this summer, including The Fabulous Armadillos, Gary Clark, Jr., Kelsea Ballerini, Movies in the Park, and more. For more information, visit http://www.plymouthmn.gov.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

After widespread impromptu fireworks begins massive cleanup efforts

MINNEAPOLIS -- Troublemakers launched fireworks into crowds, cars and buildings for several hours in downtown Minneapolis last night. At the same time, someone shot several young people in a riverfront park.Even where the situation was more under control in the metro area, the July 4th festivities left behind quite a lot to clean up.In Fridley, where Tuesday morning revealed an incredible mess, city officials actually told WCCO that this year represented an improvement from the previous year, thanks to extra patrol from police for illegal fireworks use.The cleanup though is costing Anoka County taxpayers about $865.In St. Louis Park, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
minneapolisfed.org

Twin Cities neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color have less access to credit

Twin Cities neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color have less access to credit. Access to affordable credit is essential to economic security and prosperity. Affordable credit provides a safety net when unexpected expenses arise and enables generational wealth-building through homeownership. In 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis created an interactive data tool to better illustrate credit conditions in the seven-county Twin Cities area of Minnesota.1 The Twin Cities Community Credit Profile tracks key indicators of credit access over time and by ZIP Code, making it easier to measure residents’ participation in the credit economy. In an extension of our work with the tool’s dataset, we analyzed credit access at the census tract level using two measures: the share of adults who are in the credit economy and the median credit scores of those individuals. We find that neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color tend to have less access to credit. Even after adjusting for household income, neighborhoods where the largest racial group is White residents tend to have more credit access and higher credit scores than neighborhoods where the largest racial or ethnic group is Asian, Black, or Latino/a.2 In fact, neighborhoods of color tend to have median credit scores that are lower than what their median income alone predicts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

'Items recovered' in search for missing girl along Mississippi River

A discovery during a search in central Minnesota for a missing six-year-old girl has triggered a request for the public's help. Elle Ragin, of Northfield, has not been seen since June 19. Police believe that Elle's mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, may have been involved in her disappearance before she died.
NORTHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

‘Janes Revenge’ vandalizes St. Paul clinic offering pregnancy services

(FOX 9) - For the second time in less than a month, a Twin Cities area pregnancy care non-profit organization had its building vandalized, with the graffiti being tied to the same group. On Tuesday, Birthright St. Paul Inc. posted on its Facebook page photos of its building covered in...
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

