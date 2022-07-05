ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Joseph Gonzalez earns roster spot on USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqJpX_0gVe2zMM00

The Auburn baseball standout earns a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

CARY, N.C. – After receiving an invitation to training camp last week, sophomore pitcher Joseph Gonzalez earned a roster spot on the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Gonzalez is one of 26 of the premier non-draft eligible college players to make the final roster and will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 7 a.m. CT (1 p.m. local time) before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv .

In two appearances during the five-game Stars vs. Stripes series as a part of the Collegiate National Team Training Camp from June 30-July 4, Gonzalez went 1-0 and turned in four perfect innings, retiring all 12 batters he faced with five strikeouts.

Gonzalez recently finished his sophomore season as Auburn’s leader with seven wins and a 3.22 ERA, including a 3.20 ERA in seven SEC starts. The right-hander struck out 54 batters and issued just 15 walks in 78.1 innings.

A native of Humacao, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez led Auburn with six quality starts, including four straight in SEC play from Apr. 2-24, becoming the first Auburn pitcher since Keegan Thompson in 2015 to win four straight SEC starts. He turned in a complete game against Vanderbilt on Apr. 10, marking Auburn’s first SEC complete game since Casey Mize in 2018 and starting a streak of three straight starts of 7.0 or more innings and no walks.

Gonzalez turned in his sixth and final quality start in a regional win against Florida State, allowing three runs in 6.0 against the Seminoles, and was ultimately named to the Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team for his effort.

The complete 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU
Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii
^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt
Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford
*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU
Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State
^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah
Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss
*^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss
Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn
Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi
Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt
Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech
Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell
Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida
Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest
Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest
Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State
*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami
Tre' Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU
Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville
^Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.
Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU
*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia
Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.
Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

*denotes national team alumnus

^denotes National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant

This is a release from Auburn Athletics.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Highest-paying jobs in Columbus, Georgia that don’t require a college degree

(STACKER) – From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Daily

Blake Burkhalter Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

Now that the college baseball season has ended, all eyes turn to the MLB Draft. MLB is unique in that both high schoolers and certain college players are eligible, so the draft impacts both recruiting and roster construction. College players who have completed three seasons of college ball OR are 21 on draft day are eligible and have until 5PM EST on August 1st to reach agreements with their drafting teams or return to college for their senior seasons. Moreso than the other major sports, money is the ultimate deciding factor in the MLB Draft. Top 100 talents out of high school may fall to late rounds or go undrafted entirely based on expected bonus demands, and draft-eligible college seniors frequently receive smaller signing bonuses due to the lack of negotiating leverage they possess once exhausting their college eligibility.
AUBURN, AL
WJHG-TV

Alabama man drowns in Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers responded to call on Friday afternoon regarding a possible drowning beachside on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach Police arrived on scene to find the victim, identified as Arturo Torres of Montgomery, Alabama, laying on the sand after being brought ashore by beach safety personnel.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
City
Wellington, AL
City
Thomasville, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Utah State
Auburn Daily

Phil Steele believes 'Auburn is going to surprise some people'

The SEC West is brutal and predicting what is going to happen this season is almost impossible. College football expert Phil Steele, known for his preseason magazine, admitted how hard the decision was when it came to ranking the seven squads in college football's strongest division. Steele picked Alabama to...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson earns first-team preseason All-ACC recognition

Growing into one of the most dazzling return men in the ACC, Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson has eyes across the conference on him going into fall camp. Stinson at Duke was named this summer first-team kickoff return specialist by on the preseason All-ACC team compiled by Athlon Sports. He’s Duke’s only first-teamer.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Mize
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police offer summer reminders on golf carts and LSVs

During the summer the Auburn Police Department often sees an increase in complaints from residents regarding Low Speed Vehicles and golf carts. According to Joe Morris, Patrol Captain with the Auburn Police, the problem is pretty simple: It all goes back to kids being out for school. “Summertime generally brings...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium construction in full swing

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Construction on the newest Muscogee County School District sports complex is in full swing. Eventually the multi-million dollar complex will be able to host football, flag football, soccer and tennis matches with the project is complete. Odis Spencer Stadium will provide a state of the art turf field that will be […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

AuburnBank opens new four-story headquarters in downtown Auburn

AuburnBank has opened its new four-story headquarters in downtown Auburn. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location Friday morning. Robert Dumas, president and CEO of AuburnBank, was on hand to show off the new AuburnBank Center to dozens gathered including local leaders. “We are so excited and humbled...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beehive Sunflowers is opening for its second year to the public this weekend. The sunflower patch saw major success in its first year with thousands of people visiting throughout the state and region. “I’ve been planting sunflowers for 20 years, probably, behind my house for wildlife,...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Athletics#Team Usa#Honkbalsoftbal Tv#Sec
WSFA

Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, claiming she was discriminated against based on her race, sex and retaliation. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford joined Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in 2003 as an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama forestry worker, father of 5, killed in ‘tragic accident,’ commission says

A 36-year-old father of five who worked for the Alabama Forestry Commission died Wednesday afternoon in a “tragic accident,” the agency said Thursday. Brett Savage, a 36-year-old communications technician with the AFC and a resident of Deatsville, in Elmore County, was killed instantly when the communications tower he was helping a crew remove unexpectedly fell in Washington County, the commission said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man, juvenile critically injured in Friday Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man and a juvenile were critically injured in a shooting Friday evening. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, police responded to the 200 block of Yancey Circle before 7:20 p.m. regarding two people that were shot. Officers found one juvenile male victim and an adult male victim.
TUSKEGEE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maggie Wright of Roanoke

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, AL
WTVM

Postal mailboxes being sealed due to mail theft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A simple task many do without thinking twice – dropping mail in a blue USPS mailbox. Now it may be safer to take your mail inside of the post office. A crime is happening all over Columbus, from where you may not expect a government mailbox. Criminals are breaking into blue postal boxes in several locations in the Chattahoochee Valley.
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
906
Followers
701
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy