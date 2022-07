YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the oldest continuing businesses in downtown Youngstown is moving from the 19th to the 21st century in one big leap. The Steam Heat Plant on North Avenue is in the process of being totally renovated including the way the steam is generated. Wednesday we were given a first-hand look at the changes being made that should keep the plant viable.

