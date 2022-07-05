Kentucky man with three loaded guns arrested in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Kentucky man was arrested in Rockford on Friday after three loaded handguns were found in his car during a traffic stop.
It happened around 3:20 p.m. in the area of N. Main Street and Fulton Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department. SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop and found that Mark Bedford, 24 of Lexington, Kentucky, was driving on a suspended license.
Officers located and recovered three loaded handguns when they searched the vehicle. Bedford was taken into custody and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
