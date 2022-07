Ohio-based Veterans group is speaking out against the disbanding of the AIR commission, a group tasked with deciding which VA Hospitals should close or reorganize. Concerned Veterans of America (CVA) is a grassroots organization supporting Veterans. They say the group of senators that voted last week to block the Asset Infrastructure Review or AIR Commission is forcing Vets to remain trapped in an outdated medical system that does not meet their needs.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO