What would you do for an autograph from Golden State Warriors’ superstar Steph Curry?. According to NBC Sports, when the basketball star played at the American Century Championship golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, the 34-year-old was asked by a fan for an autograph and as a hard-working athlete who consistently throws it down on the court, you better believe he made the fan earn it.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO