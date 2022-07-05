Philadelphia's Read 2 Succeed program kicks off its 10th summer

EMBED <> More Videos Read 2 Succeed program kicks off its 10th summer

Roughly 420 children are taking part this summer at different sites in the city, including Overbrook Elementary.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Read 2 Succeed program kicked off for its 10th summer at Overbrook Elementary in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

"I have excellent reading skills already," said student Autumn Brown, who is attending with her little brother, Ethan. "Some words are hard to say, and I like a good challenge."

Students are excited about the learning that's going to happen.

Trinity Harvey said she will keep studying her sight words, "To get me ready for school."

"It just makes learning more easier," said 9-year-old Ryleigh Fisher.

"They're in the house and the swimming pool, so I said, 'We can't do this all summer long. Let's go learn something,'" said grandparent Tanya Freeman.

State Senator Vincent Hughes founded the program 10 years ago.

"We know that children reading at grade level, children computing, doing their math at grade level by third grade or four grade, their academic career soars like that for the rest of their life it just skyrockets," said Hughes.

The literacy program is free, running four days a week for five weeks. There is reading instruction by certified teachers, administered by The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

The goal is to promote literacy and prevent the "summer slide."

"Oftentimes kids do not read during the summer so they can lose up to two grade levels of reading," said Program Director Sharonda Smith.

Mechanics are important, but students also learn strategies and mindfulness.

"We also try to say sometimes words are hard to tackle but don't get frustrated because every child has a frustration point while they're reading," said Smith.

There are still spaces available at some locations.