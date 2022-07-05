ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's Read 2 Succeed program kicks off its 10th summer

By Katherine Scott
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BspEd_0gVe0hmw00
EMBED <> More Videos Read 2 Succeed program kicks off its 10th summer

Roughly 420 children are taking part this summer at different sites in the city, including Overbrook Elementary.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Read 2 Succeed program kicked off for its 10th summer at Overbrook Elementary in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

"I have excellent reading skills already," said student Autumn Brown, who is attending with her little brother, Ethan. "Some words are hard to say, and I like a good challenge."

Students are excited about the learning that's going to happen.

Trinity Harvey said she will keep studying her sight words, "To get me ready for school."

"It just makes learning more easier," said 9-year-old Ryleigh Fisher.

Roughly 420 children are taking part this summer at different sites in the city, including Overbrook Elementary.

"They're in the house and the swimming pool, so I said, 'We can't do this all summer long. Let's go learn something,'" said grandparent Tanya Freeman.

State Senator Vincent Hughes founded the program 10 years ago.

"We know that children reading at grade level, children computing, doing their math at grade level by third grade or four grade, their academic career soars like that for the rest of their life it just skyrockets," said Hughes.

The literacy program is free, running four days a week for five weeks. There is reading instruction by certified teachers, administered by The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

The goal is to promote literacy and prevent the "summer slide."

"Oftentimes kids do not read during the summer so they can lose up to two grade levels of reading," said Program Director Sharonda Smith.

Mechanics are important, but students also learn strategies and mindfulness.

"We also try to say sometimes words are hard to tackle but don't get frustrated because every child has a frustration point while they're reading," said Smith.

There are still spaces available at some locations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc Action News

Reenactors Deliver the First Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Independence Hall (WPVI) -- On July 8th, 1776, the public in Philadelphia heard the sounds of Breaking News (bells tolling) and gathered outside The Pennsylvania State House (now better known as Independence Hall). What they saw and heard was Colonel John Nixon reading the document that had been signed inside just a few days earlier: The Declaration of Independence. It was shocking news, and the people on hand were the first in the colonies to hear it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s New Summer Curfew For Minors In Effect Until End Of September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new curfew law for teenagers in Philadelphia. Starting Thursday, teens 16 and older will now have to be home by 10 p.m. instead of midnight. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds will remain on a 10 p.m. curfew and anyone 13 and younger will have to be home by 9:30 p.m. The modified curfew will last through Sept. 29. City councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who introduced the bill in early June, says it will help keep young people safe. “We are in a state of emergency in the City of Philadelphia, and no one is suffering more than our young people....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

PHA offers free summer food and summer camp programs

The Philadelphia Housing Authority’s (PHA) school-age residents and those in surrounding neighborhoods will have access to healthy breakfasts and lunches as well as fun, recreational activities this summer. “Access to good, nutritional hot meals is critical to the overall development of young people, in addition to maintaining their health,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Hughes
CBS Philly

Energy Coordinating Agency Launching Water Heater Emergency Fund For Philadelphia Low-Income Families

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s some new help for low-income families in Philadelphia who don’t have hot water. The Energy Coordinating Agency is launching a Water Heater Emergency Fund. The money will be used to help replace water heaters for families who may not be able to afford new ones. Grant money from the state, along with two local non-profits, is helping to pay for the heaters. Senator Sharif Street and other local officials held a press conference at the Energy Coordinating Agency’s headquarters on the 100 block of Clearfield Avenue Friday afternoon. “This program will increase the safety and affordability of the homes of low-income families and help preserve the transfer of generational wealth as gentrification continues to change the landscape and diversity of Philadelphia. In addition, we will be installing heat pump water heaters which will help our city meet its goals for electrification,” Sen. Street said. The ECA’s heater hotline receives numerous calls per week from low-income families without hot water.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
artforum.com

Philadelphia Courts Controversy with Commission of Harriet Tubman Statue

The City of Philadelphia has come under fire for commissioning a statue of Harriet Tubman from a white sculptor without opening the field of competition to other artists, including those of color. After Wesley Wofford’s Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, a traveling bronze sculpture depicting the famed abolitionist leading a child by the hand, generated tremendous positive attention during its three-month stay outside Philly’s City Hall earlier this year, the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (aka Creative Philadelphia) offered Wofford a $500,000 commission to create a similar, permanent monument to stand in the same place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Salvation Army Out With Findings From New Report On Poverty In Philadelphia

The Salvation Army is out with finding from its new report on poverty in Philadelphia called the “State of Hope in Philadelphia Report”. Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, Divisional Secretary of The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army shares information about the report with Jennifer Lewis-Hall. Among its finding: 360,000 Philadelphians are living in poverty and 5,700 Philadelphians are experiencing homelessness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Grandparent#The Read 2 Succeed#State
CBS Philly

All Adoption Fees $5 At Philadelphia PSPCA This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals. All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5. The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here. The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Host Job Fairs Next Week for Open Positions in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Looking for a job? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be hosting job fairs on Tuesday, July 12, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at four Maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery County. These job fairs will be an opportunity to reach qualified candidates and fill vacancies for open positions in the Philadelphia region. If you’re looking for a career change or just want to explore your options, make sure you attend one of these job fairs!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs. ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention. They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs. All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville. But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge. ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem. A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing. But the economy is also playing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Colonial Theatre prepares for 23rd 'BlobFest'

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This weekend, Phoenixville, Chester County will once again be taken over by "The Blob!" For the 23rd year, the historic Colonial Theatre is hosting Blobfest, where people come from all over the country to get into the spirit of the 1950s sci-fi classic. "The Blob" was...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Delaware County Workforce Development Board Receives Nearly $1.5 Million in Pathway Home Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Delaware County Workforce Development Board is among 18 organizations in 14 states to receive Pathway Home Grants totaling $50,643,113. The grants announced last week are designed to provide pre-release job training and services to incarcerated people, with the goal of reducing recidivism and improving long-term employment outcomes. The Delaware County WDB will use its nearly $1.5 Million grant to provide workforce development services to adults reentering the community from state correctional facilities or jails.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy