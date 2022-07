The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. North Warren returned this week with “Decomposer,” their first new song since 2021’s Glue EP. This one is a mellow rocker that can pick up the pace when the chorus comes in. The vocal delivery of the hook is perfect, playing well off of the decaying guitar chords and a powerful drum track that moves everything forward. The track was mixed by the legendary Steve Albini and Taylor Hales, and mastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering. The top-notch post-production work shines through on this one. North Warren sound like they’re up to something big, and you can get a glimpse of that live on August 12th at The Back Room at Colectivo. (Allen Halas)

