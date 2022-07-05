ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Police reveal two prior run-ins with alleged Highland Park shooter

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbleB_0gVe07I900

T he suspected gunman in the deadly shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, had prior contact with law enforcement, police said Tuesday.

Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 21, had two previous encounters with police in Highland Park, with the most recent being in September 2019 over a "mental health issue" in which Crimo threatened to kill members of his family, Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said in a news briefing.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR ABOUT THE HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING

The first contact with law enforcement was in April 2019 after a person contacted police upon learning of a suicide attempt by Crimo. Police spoke with Crimo and his parents at the time. However, Covelli said that the situation was being handled by mental health experts, and no law enforcement action was taken.


Then, in September of that year, a family member reported that Crimo "said he was going to kill everyone" and had a collection of knives, Covelli said. Police removed 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword from his home at the time, though no family members filed an official complaint, he said.

"At that time, there was no probable cause to arrest or warrant arrest. There were no complaints that were signed by any of the victims. The Highland Park Police Department, however, did immediately notify the Illinois State Police of the incident," Covelli said.

Authorities said they do not have knowledge of any firearms that Crimo owned at the time of his last contact with police, though he subsequently purchased firearms in 2020 and 2021.

State police said Crimo did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card, required for Illinois residents to possess a firearm or ammunition, as of September 2019, so there was nothing to "review" or "revoke" on their end.

"We didn't know, you know, a few months later, something else would happen," said Delilah Garcia, a spokesperson for Illinois State Police.

In a search on Monday, police found five guns in his father's home, including two rifles, pistols, and "possibly a shotgun," Covelli added.


Authorities also said they are looking for a woman whom they believe saw Crimo deposit an "object" into a red blanket following the shooting, based on surveillance footage in the area.

After fleeing the scene of the shooting, Crimo "drove around to a number of places," including to the neighboring state of Wisconsin, before coming back to Illinois, Covelli said.

Approximately 45 people were injured, including seven killed, after Crimo opened fire from a rooftop on to the crowded street during July Fourth festivities in the city north of Chicago, according to officials.

Authorities identified six of the seven deceased victims Tuesday. The identified victims include Katherine Baldstein, 64, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Irina McCarthy, 35, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Stephen Straus, 88, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78. The seventh victim died in a hospital outside of the county, Jennifer Banek, the Lake County coroner, said during the press conference Tuesday.

The McCarthys leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was discovered alone after the shooting spree transpired, according to officials. At least two of those victims, Toledo-Zaragoza and Sundheim, had previously been reported. All but one of the identified victims were residents of Highland Park. Toledo-Zaragoza was from Morelos, Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Formal charges filed against Crimo are expected to be announced at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Highland Park couple's security camera captured massacre suspect after bullets stopped

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A picture put a face to Highland Park mass shooting suspect Bobby Crimo seconds after the bullets stopped flying. On Friday, the Highland Park couple who own the surveillance camera told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey about the moment they realized what they had. Hal and Geri Emalfarb said they knew right away that their cameras had captured the shooter. They own a building on Green Bay Road, steps from where investigator say the suspect fired 83 rounds into a July 4th parade crowd. "The rifle dropped out of his blanket," said Geri Emalfarb....
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
KVCR NEWS

The Highland Park suspect breaks the mold on violent extremists

Moments after law enforcement authorities disclosed the name of a "person of interest" in the deadly shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, extremism researchers, journalists and some members of the public rushed online. They discovered an extensive trail of digital activity believed to be linked to Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, now the named suspect in the mass shooting. But sifting through the trove of memes, photos, music, rap videos and more, extremism experts agree: There is no clear political or ideological motivation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Shooting#Guns#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime
ABC 7 Chicago

Highland Park shooting: Texas family shares survival story

HOUSTON, Texas -- Days after barely escaping the Highland Park mass shooting with their children, a Houston family is sharing their survival story. Valerie Dieterich grew up in Highland Park, Illinois. Her parents still live there. On this 4th of July, she was excited to bring her husband Tracy and their two daughters to enjoy the town's celebrations.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
216K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy