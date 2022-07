CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Many of the fans at Blossom Music Center on Wednesday night had been waiting for years to see the Backstreet Boys. The band finally made it to the sold-out event, following two years of delays due to the pandemic. And it had plenty of flair to spare. The five band members (AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson) moved in synchrony onstage, stepping in time to the group’s polished pop songs.

