Salt Lake City, UT

John Canzano clears the Pac-12/CFB dust and looks ahed to what’s next….

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePac-12 insider John Canzano joins The Drive to breakdown the weeklong chaos in CFB, how did the Pac-12 get here(?), UCLA/UCLA jumping ship, what...

espn700sports.com

kslsports.com

Utah Appears To Be Taking A Calm Approach To Conference Realignment

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a little over a week since the news came out that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, and what a week it has been. Emotions have been high and low, understandably so. “News” on what is actually happening has been hard to come by. An unsurprising revelation considering schools and conferences are in varying stages of “weighing their options”.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

What Is The Best Conference Realignment Scenario For The Utah Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY – There are rumors, reports, opinions and so much more swirling around the college football world regarding conference realignment, but what’s best for the Utah Utes?. We asked the KSL Sports team and here are the responses. Conference Realignment And The Utah Utes. Michelle Bodkin,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

RJ Young on the chaos in CFB, what happens next in realignment + more

College football insider RJ Young on how we got to this point in CFB, the next move for the Pac-12, Utah’s positioning + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
