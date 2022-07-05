All Methed Up: Florida Woman’s Independence Day Celebration Thwarted By Traffic Stop

A Florida woman has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop led investigators to a plethora of drugs and paraphernalia.

On July 4, at 9:32 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle who was headed north on Commercial Way in Hernando County, Florida.

The deputy clocked the driver at 86 mph in a posted 55-mph zone.

Deputy W. Harsanyi conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hunters Lake Road in Spring Hill. According to investigators, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.



The driver of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old April Dallaire.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two backpacks containing 33.5 grams of methamphetamine, 23.9 grams of cocaine, 369.9 grams of marijuana, 30.5 grams of Alprazolam, 16.1 grams of hashish wax, 3.2 grams of amphetamine, 3.3 grams of ecstasy, three tabs of Lysergic Acid Diethlamide (Acid) and one package of lingual Suboxone.

Various drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle including hypodermic needles, pipes, scales, and multiple plastic baggies.

Deputies noted all the drugs were packaged in small amounts. Investigators also located more than $1,800 in cash.

Dallaire was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Hashish, Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dallaire was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where she is being held in lieu of a $34,000 bond.

