ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

All Methed Up: Florida Woman’s Independence Day Celebration Thwarted By Traffic Stop

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

A Florida woman has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop led investigators to a plethora of drugs and paraphernalia.

On July 4, at 9:32 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle who was headed north on Commercial Way in Hernando County, Florida.

The deputy clocked the driver at 86 mph in a posted 55-mph zone.

Deputy W. Harsanyi conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hunters Lake Road in Spring Hill. According to investigators, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mADC3_0gVdze4a00
29-year-old April Dallaire

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old April Dallaire.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two backpacks containing 33.5 grams of methamphetamine, 23.9 grams of cocaine, 369.9 grams of marijuana, 30.5 grams of Alprazolam, 16.1 grams of hashish wax, 3.2 grams of amphetamine, 3.3 grams of ecstasy, three tabs of Lysergic Acid Diethlamide (Acid) and one package of lingual Suboxone.

In the news: Florida Fentanyl Dealer’s 20-Year Conviction Upheld In Woman’s Overdose Death

Various drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle including hypodermic needles, pipes, scales, and multiple plastic baggies.

Deputies noted all the drugs were packaged in small amounts. Investigators also located more than $1,800 in cash.

Dallaire was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Hashish, Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dallaire was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where she is being held in lieu of a $34,000 bond.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 22

Red Stalker
3d ago

Do they mean a man who identifies as a woman? It's so confusing anymore...

Reply(2)
13
Related
police1.com

Video: Fla. cop drives drunk in patrol car with open beer, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka Police Department officer was arrested on Monday evening for driving under the influence after he was pulled over while swerving in his agency-issued vehicle with an open beer in his cup holder, according to an arrest report. The neighboring Eustis Police Department responded to...
EUSTIS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Drugs#Marijuana#Florida Woman#Hernando County Sheriff#Florida Fentanyl Dealer
AOL Corp

Batch of drugs laced with fentanyl linked to nine deaths in Florida over holiday weekend

Authorities in Florida suspect that at least nine overdose deaths over the holiday weekend can be traced back to a bad batch of drugs laced with fentanyl. The first victims, both women, were discovered dead on Friday in Gadsden County, located northwest of Tallahassee. In response, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the community, urging them to be on the lookout for the potentially contaminated drugs, and to come forward with any information they may have on the matter.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Deputies Find Family Treasure During Dive Training

It’s amazing what you’ll find at the bottom of a river! These Florida deputies found some family treasure while doing some dive training. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office dive team does monthly training to keep their SCUBA skills sharp. The deputies recently received a strange request. An elderly man lost something very valuable in the 6 Mile Creek. His the band on his Rolex watch broke and fell into the creek! The watch was estimated to be worth $16,000. So the man asked if the dive team could search for it.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy