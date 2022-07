The first season of 1883 may have ended in tragedy, but the Duttons live on, and Taylor Sheridan is following up his first Yellowstone prequel series with a second one, currently titled 1923. The show was originally announced under the name 1932, implying the show would be tackling the Great Depression. On June 20, Paramount announced the name change and confirmed the series will be covering the end of WWI and the start of prohibition. It takes place around 30 to 35 years before the birth of John Dutton III, played on Yellowstone by Kevin Costner.

