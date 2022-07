Due to their profession, actors wanting to make it in Hollywood needed to learn to juggle multiple personalities. Some of the most notable actors to perfect the craft include Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, and Christoph Waltz. Although none of them had the difficult task of playing three different characters on the same show. That accolade belongs to Paloma Nozicka, who labeled herself as a “multi-hyphenate baddie”. That description goes far beyond brilliant wording as she wrote, produced, and acted in the short film Huge. While winning numerous awards, the actor’s claim to fame is Chicago P.D. and the several characters she played.

