Only in Florida will you find pizza boat delivery. OK you might find it in other places too, but not with that quintessential Florida flair. Madison Avenue Pizza is known for its 32″ pizza challenge, and for its larger than life slices. I swear you could kite surf with one of those cheesy triangles, or parasail with one of the pies. The beaches in the Tampa Bay region are teaming with boaters, some of whom might want to enjoy a meal without having to dock anywhere, and that’s where the Madison Avenue Pizza Skiff comes in. The Tampa Bay region’s own pizza boat delivery service.

DUNEDIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO