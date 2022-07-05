ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Terroristic threat made in Uvalde Texas

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day.

At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later identified as Jason Guerra, 21 years old, was making threatening comments to use a weapon on the property. Officers at the scene began to negotiate with Guerra over the phone while simultaneously trying to locate the suspect.

While this was ongoing the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers were able to confirm Guerra’s exact location, which was confirmed to be out of the state. Uvalde Police then contacted the proper authorities of the state which ultimately led to the arrest of Guerra for an outstanding local warrant,

Guerra is facing charges of terroristic threats and the case remains open and active at this time.

