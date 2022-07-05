The Best Cookie Delivery Services Bring Joy to Your Doorstep

Image Courtesy of Levain Bakery.

Homemade may seem like it’s always best, but a cookie delivery service is worth having in your back pocket for birthday gifts, special occasions, or when you simply don’t want to turn on the oven. Plus, cookie delivery services allow you to sample an assortment of flavors at once—and the only cleanup needed is licking the crumbs off your fingers.

With so many options, finding the best shipped cookie can be overwhelming. We sampled dozens of sugar, chocolate chip, and black and white cookies to find out what’s truly the best of the best. We ranked each one on its taste, texture, and size to ensure that you’ll be ordering a cookie that’s sweet but not cloying, chewy but not dry, and worth the cost of shipping. After countless crumbs and many glasses of milk, here’s how each service ranked.

Our Top Picks

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Two | Customization: No | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No |

Why we chose it: Extra-large cookies that are crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside.

Clocking in at six ounces per cookie, Levain Bakery’s indulgent treats take our top spot. The company offers four flavors, which you can purchase as an assortment or choose from a singular flavor: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin. Some of them had broken a bit in transit, but, once warmed, the cookies were crisp on the outside, gooey on the inside, and totally satisfying without being too sweet. To put it plainly, we simply couldn’t get enough of them.

One box of eight cookies includes two sets of four, which are wrapped in cellophane and tied with a bow. While sleeves are great for gifting, individual wrapping is better for maintaining freshness. However, this doesn’t take away from the balanced flavor, hefty size, and iconic appeal of these classic New York cookies.

Best Value: Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tin

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Six | Customization: No | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: Yes | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: Yes

Why we chose it: A fun assortment of pretty sugar cookies that are perfect for gifting.

You simply can’t beat the packaging—or eye appeal—of Milk Bar’s adorable sugar cookies. The treats arrive individually wrapped in a reusable, windowed tin that’s great for gifting. Every assortment available online includes all six flavors: Compost Cookie®, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie, Corn Cookie, Blueberry & Cream Cookie™, and both chocolate and sugar Confetti Cookies. While some of the cookies can be a bit too sweet, their Chocolate Confetti Cookie is utterly delightful. For the best value, opt for the Milk Bar sampler, which includes one of each cookie, two packs of truffles, and a slice of Milk Bar Pie—all for $60. While it isn’t an insignificant amount of money, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Best Unique: The Baked Bear Build Your Own Ice Cream Sandwich Kit

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Six | Customization: Yes | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: Yes

Why we chose it: Customizable ice cream sandwiches with a high-quality cookie base.

Who doesn’t love an ice cream sandwich? The Baked Bear allows you to choose between a large variety of cookies and ice cream flavors for a customizable treat that’s sure to please. A six-pack of ice cream sandwiches includes 12 cookies and two pints of delicious ice cream, which can be mixed and matched from a list of eight and 12 flavors. Don’t assume the cookie quality is sacrificed in favor of ice cream—The Baked Bear’s cookies are soft, sweet, and taste like a batch you could whip up at home (on your best day, that is). Our only complaint is that the cookies are quite soft, and will fall apart when sandwiching the ice cream. However, ordering a box would be worth it for the chocolate chip cookies alone.

Best Black and Whites: Carnegie Deli Black and White Cookies

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Six | Customization: No | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: No

Why we chose it: Soft, cakey cookies from an iconic New York City institution.

If you want a classic New York City dessert, look no further than Carnegie Deli’s black and white cookies. These large, cake-like treats are perfectly balanced between sweet vanilla and rich chocolate—with a hint of lemon, too. Each delicious cookie is individually wrapped and arrives chilled in a simple box. If not eating immediately, freeze the cookies. To thaw, leave the cookies in the refrigerator overnight and allow to come to room temperature.

Best Organic: Bang Cookies

Same Day Shipping: Yes | Minimum Order: Three | Customization: Yes | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: Yes

Why we chose it: High-quality, organic cookies that melt in your mouth.

Committed to only using high-quality, organic ingredients, Bang Cookies operates under the belief that better ingredients make better cookies—and we agree. With a wide variety of flavors, including boozy, stuffed, and cookie cake options, the Jersey City-based company offers something for everyone. The cookies are quite large and dense, and each arrives individually wrapped for freshness. Those who prefer a thinner or crispier cookie may find the soft, thick texture unappealing. Additionally, we found that the caramel-stuffed cookies were a bit too sweet for our tastes. Overall, though, their chocolate cookies were the best on our list—and we would be remiss if we didn’t shout out their incredible brownies, too.

Runner Up: Crumbl Cookies

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Six | Customization: Yes | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: Yes

Why we chose it: A social media sensation, Crumbl Cookies offers unique and creative confections.

A quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok will probably lead you to Crumbl Cookies. The Utah-based chain is known for its rotating menu, large cookies, and iconic pink boxes, which are sure to pop in an eye-catching video. Additionally, they offer the widest assortment of flavors, with options including everything from milk chocolate chip to lemon poppyseed and cornbread muffin. However, we found that these cookies were a bit dry, and the flavors were less nuanced than other companies on this list. All things considered, these are still the cookies to order if you need a dessert that pleases a variety of tastes (and looks great on your feed, too).

How We Chose These Products

Because these cookies are sent through the mail, we chose to focus on sturdy drop cookies and nationally-known brands for this list. Each of our picks was mailed to and tasted by editor Leah Scalzadonna. The criteria for the best cookie delivery services took into account the quality upon arrival, the balance of flavor, texture, size, and packaging. Before testing, every cookie was heated or prepared according to the included instructions.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Cookie Delivery Services

Shipping Time

If you are ordering cookies for an event, select a delivery date one to two days ahead of time. Cookies can be kept on the counter for up to three days, or stored in the freezer and reheated in the oven (except for black and white cookies, which should be thawed in the refrigerator and allowed to come to room temperature). How soon the cookies will arrive depends on your location, but they most likely will take a minimum of two days to be delivered.

Customization

When ordering cookies, keep in mind the flavors you’re looking for and any allergy restrictions. Many services will not allow custom orders, but The Baked Bear and Bang Cookies will. Milk Bar offers a gluten-free cookie, but you may need to search for an allergen-free bakery for other needs.

Delivery Area

All of the above locations ship nationwide (including Alaska and Hawaii). The majority of them do not ship to US territories or internationally. The one exception is Bang Cookies, which ships internationally.

Price

Most cookie delivery services will cost a minimum of about $30, with prices increasing depending upon the order. Shipping fees will also vary depending upon location.

Ask the Experts

Q: What cookies are best for mailing?

The best cookies for mailing are cookies that won’t fall apart in transit, like sugar cookies, drop cookies, shortbreads, or bar cookies. Cookies sent in the mail should also be a uniform size and shape—cookies with sharp edges or unique shapes are more likely to break in the mail. A sturdy, round chocolate chip or sugar cookie is most likely to succeed when shipped.

Q: How do I ship cookies nationwide?

Many cookie delivery services offer nationwide shipping that’s as simple as entering the address. To send homemade cookies, individually wrap room temperature cookies in plastic wrap or wax paper and place them in a tin or container that’s lined with tissue paper, newspaper, or another wrapping. Per USPS, the tin should be placed in a slightly larger shipping box that’s lined with packing material and dropped off at your local post office or mail service. Pricing will vary depending on the shipping speed, location, and service, but we recommend using express or overnight shipping to ensure the cookies are fresh when they arrive.

Q: Can you mail cookies through the post office?

Yes. Cookies can be mailed through USPS, UPS, or FedEx.

Our Take

Cookie delivery services are great for parties, gifts, or treating yourself. While all of the above options are solid choices, we recommend Levain Bakery’s cookies for their nuanced flavor, texture, and size.

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.