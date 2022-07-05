ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The Best Cookie Delivery Services Bring Joy to Your Doorstep

By Leah Scalzadonna
Saveur
Saveur
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTHmg_0gVdyFEk00
Image Courtesy of Levain Bakery.

Homemade may seem like it’s always best, but a cookie delivery service is worth having in your back pocket for birthday gifts, special occasions, or when you simply don’t want to turn on the oven. Plus, cookie delivery services allow you to sample an assortment of flavors at once—and the only cleanup needed is licking the crumbs off your fingers.

With so many options, finding the best shipped cookie can be overwhelming. We sampled dozens of sugar, chocolate chip, and black and white cookies to find out what’s truly the best of the best. We ranked each one on its taste, texture, and size to ensure that you’ll be ordering a cookie that’s sweet but not cloying, chewy but not dry, and worth the cost of shipping. After countless crumbs and many glasses of milk, here’s how each service ranked.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Levain Bakery™ Signature Cookie Assortment Gift Box

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Two | Customization: No | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No |

Why we chose it: Extra-large cookies that are crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside.

Clocking in at six ounces per cookie, Levain Bakery’s indulgent treats take our top spot. The company offers four flavors, which you can purchase as an assortment or choose from a singular flavor: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin. Some of them had broken a bit in transit, but, once warmed, the cookies were crisp on the outside, gooey on the inside, and totally satisfying without being too sweet. To put it plainly, we simply couldn’t get enough of them.

One box of eight cookies includes two sets of four, which are wrapped in cellophane and tied with a bow. While sleeves are great for gifting, individual wrapping is better for maintaining freshness. However, this doesn’t take away from the balanced flavor, hefty size, and iconic appeal of these classic New York cookies.

Best Value: Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tin

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Six | Customization: No | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: Yes | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: Yes

Why we chose it: A fun assortment of pretty sugar cookies that are perfect for gifting.

You simply can’t beat the packaging—or eye appeal—of Milk Bar’s adorable sugar cookies. The treats arrive individually wrapped in a reusable, windowed tin that’s great for gifting. Every assortment available online includes all six flavors: Compost Cookie®, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie, Corn Cookie, Blueberry & Cream Cookie™, and both chocolate and sugar Confetti Cookies. While some of the cookies can be a bit too sweet, their Chocolate Confetti Cookie is utterly delightful. For the best value, opt for the Milk Bar sampler, which includes one of each cookie, two packs of truffles, and a slice of Milk Bar Pie—all for $60. While it isn’t an insignificant amount of money, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Best Unique: The Baked Bear Build Your Own Ice Cream Sandwich Kit

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Six | Customization: Yes | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: Yes

Why we chose it: Customizable ice cream sandwiches with a high-quality cookie base.

Who doesn’t love an ice cream sandwich? The Baked Bear allows you to choose between a large variety of cookies and ice cream flavors for a customizable treat that’s sure to please. A six-pack of ice cream sandwiches includes 12 cookies and two pints of delicious ice cream, which can be mixed and matched from a list of eight and 12 flavors. Don’t assume the cookie quality is sacrificed in favor of ice cream—The Baked Bear’s cookies are soft, sweet, and taste like a batch you could whip up at home (on your best day, that is). Our only complaint is that the cookies are quite soft, and will fall apart when sandwiching the ice cream. However, ordering a box would be worth it for the chocolate chip cookies alone.

Best Black and Whites: Carnegie Deli Black and White Cookies

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Six | Customization: No | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: No

Why we chose it: Soft, cakey cookies from an iconic New York City institution.

If you want a classic New York City dessert, look no further than Carnegie Deli’s black and white cookies. These large, cake-like treats are perfectly balanced between sweet vanilla and rich chocolate—with a hint of lemon, too. Each delicious cookie is individually wrapped and arrives chilled in a simple box. If not eating immediately, freeze the cookies. To thaw, leave the cookies in the refrigerator overnight and allow to come to room temperature.

Best Organic: Bang Cookies

Same Day Shipping: Yes | Minimum Order: Three | Customization: Yes | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: Yes

Why we chose it: High-quality, organic cookies that melt in your mouth.

Committed to only using high-quality, organic ingredients, Bang Cookies operates under the belief that better ingredients make better cookies—and we agree. With a wide variety of flavors, including boozy, stuffed, and cookie cake options, the Jersey City-based company offers something for everyone. The cookies are quite large and dense, and each arrives individually wrapped for freshness. Those who prefer a thinner or crispier cookie may find the soft, thick texture unappealing. Additionally, we found that the caramel-stuffed cookies were a bit too sweet for our tastes. Overall, though, their chocolate cookies were the best on our list—and we would be remiss if we didn’t shout out their incredible brownies, too.

Runner Up: Crumbl Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sHoC_0gVdyFEk00

Same Day Shipping: No | Minimum Order: Six | Customization: Yes | Allergen-Free: No | Gluten-Free Options: No | Vegan Options: No | Loyalty Program: Yes

Why we chose it: A social media sensation, Crumbl Cookies offers unique and creative confections.

A quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok will probably lead you to Crumbl Cookies. The Utah-based chain is known for its rotating menu, large cookies, and iconic pink boxes, which are sure to pop in an eye-catching video. Additionally, they offer the widest assortment of flavors, with options including everything from milk chocolate chip to lemon poppyseed and cornbread muffin. However, we found that these cookies were a bit dry, and the flavors were less nuanced than other companies on this list. All things considered, these are still the cookies to order if you need a dessert that pleases a variety of tastes (and looks great on your feed, too).

How We Chose These Products

Because these cookies are sent through the mail, we chose to focus on sturdy drop cookies and nationally-known brands for this list. Each of our picks was mailed to and tasted by editor Leah Scalzadonna. The criteria for the best cookie delivery services took into account the quality upon arrival, the balance of flavor, texture, size, and packaging. Before testing, every cookie was heated or prepared according to the included instructions.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Cookie Delivery Services

Shipping Time

If you are ordering cookies for an event, select a delivery date one to two days ahead of time. Cookies can be kept on the counter for up to three days, or stored in the freezer and reheated in the oven (except for black and white cookies, which should be thawed in the refrigerator and allowed to come to room temperature). How soon the cookies will arrive depends on your location, but they most likely will take a minimum of two days to be delivered.

Customization

When ordering cookies, keep in mind the flavors you’re looking for and any allergy restrictions. Many services will not allow custom orders, but The Baked Bear and Bang Cookies will. Milk Bar offers a gluten-free cookie, but you may need to search for an allergen-free bakery for other needs.

Delivery Area

All of the above locations ship nationwide (including Alaska and Hawaii). The majority of them do not ship to US territories or internationally. The one exception is Bang Cookies, which ships internationally.

Price

Most cookie delivery services will cost a minimum of about $30, with prices increasing depending upon the order. Shipping fees will also vary depending upon location.

Ask the Experts

Q: What cookies are best for mailing?

The best cookies for mailing are cookies that won’t fall apart in transit, like sugar cookies, drop cookies, shortbreads, or bar cookies. Cookies sent in the mail should also be a uniform size and shape—cookies with sharp edges or unique shapes are more likely to break in the mail. A sturdy, round chocolate chip or sugar cookie is most likely to succeed when shipped.

Q: How do I ship cookies nationwide?

Many cookie delivery services offer nationwide shipping that’s as simple as entering the address. To send homemade cookies, individually wrap room temperature cookies in plastic wrap or wax paper and place them in a tin or container that’s lined with tissue paper, newspaper, or another wrapping. Per USPS, the tin should be placed in a slightly larger shipping box that’s lined with packing material and dropped off at your local post office or mail service. Pricing will vary depending on the shipping speed, location, and service, but we recommend using express or overnight shipping to ensure the cookies are fresh when they arrive.

Q: Can you mail cookies through the post office?

Yes. Cookies can be mailed through USPS, UPS, or FedEx.

Our Take

Cookie delivery services are great for parties, gifts, or treating yourself. While all of the above options are solid choices, we recommend Levain Bakery’s cookies for their nuanced flavor, texture, and size.

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies to Order Online

To find the ultimate chocolate chip cookies you can order, we put 10 options to the test. Here's what we learned. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

BLUEBERRY DUMP CAKE

Blueberry Dump Cake is a fantastic dessert, made with blueberry pie filling & cake mix! This simple fruit dump cake recipe could not be any easier to make!. This incredible blueberry cake recipe is packed with sweet berry flavor in every bite, it is the perfect treat for so many occasions. Serve this 3 ingredient blueberry dump cake up this summer at a backyard BBQ, at a baby shower for a boy (blue theme) or save it for the family on Sunday night.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#Ice Cream Sandwiches#White Chocolate#Food Drink#Carnegie Deli Black
Mashed

34% Of Americans Prefer This Cheese Brand Over Kraft In New Survey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Mac and cheese, grilled cheese, cheese quesadillas, oh my! Humans may have started eating cheese about 7,500 years ago, but the flavorful dairy product has been adding joy to our meals for as long as most of us can remember. As lovers of all things cheesy, many Americans know the importance of buying a solid cheese brand. According to Refinery 29, the U.S. puts away around 35 pounds of cheese per person every year. While the country is clearly all aboard the cheese train, which company stands to benefit most from this delicious demand?
FOOD & DRINKS
Lori Lamothe

Key Lime Pie: Add Whipped Cream to the Filling for a Lighter Taste

When it comes to summer desserts, there's nothing like the refreshing taste of key lime. These two no-bake recipes are simple variations on the classic version of the pie. The first softens the tartness of the lime by folding whipped cream into the mix instead of using it as a topping. This also gives the pie a lighter texture than the traditional recipe.
Taste Of Home

I Bought the Over-the-Stove Shelf That Went Viral on TikTok and It Changed My Kitchen

If you have a small kitchen or limited storage space, you know the importance of using every nook and cranny to neatly stow things away. Normally, I use my highest kitchen cabinets to stash extra seasonings away, but my floors always end up as hazard zones thanks to the mess of step stools and chairs I inevitably have to drag over to reach my beloved salt and pepper shakers and fancy imported paprika. Then I saw a viral TikTok video about how to use the back of my stove for extra storage, and I had to see if the StoveShelf is worth the hype.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Parade

Dutch Apple Pie with Graham Cracker Crust Is So Simple, Yet So Delicious!

This is a Dutch apple pie with graham cracker crust recipe I have been making for over 20 years. When I lived in Atlanta many years ago, I was invited to a dinner party with a few new friends the first week I arrived there. The hostess was the aunt of one of my friends. Her name was Emily and she was so warm and friendly. She was born and raised in Georgia. Being a New Yorker, this was such a nice experience spending time with her family and new acquaintances for the evening. Her house was decorated beautifully; and her recipes were just wonderful, each and every one of them. I must have gained five pounds that night, from this pie recipe alone! It was so delicious that I had to have a second piece.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A closer look at Subway’s new menu

Subway has changed the way customers order their sandwiches, from a build-your-own model to a menu of 12 chef-created subs. Patrons can still customize a sandwich to their specs, but the new Subway Series selection eliminates decision paralysis and speeds execution. Most of all, the builds—developed by Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation Paul Fabre—layer premium ingredients and flavors that complement each other for a better eating experience.
RESTAURANTS
AFP

With great care, Yesenia Lacayo transfers a tiny frog from a leaf, where it was sleeping, to a plastic container with breathing holes, some water, and enough room to jump.

With great care, Yesenia Talavera transfers a tiny frog from a plant, where it was sleeping, to a plastic container with breathing holes, a moist sponge, and some room to jump. They are deposited in containers with breathing holes -- the boas into cloth sacks -- before being packed in wooden crates marked "Live Animals" as an environment ministry inspector looks on.
ANIMALS
recipesgram.com

Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting

This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
RECIPES
MedicineNet.com

Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?

Cream cheese may not be the first product you think of freezing, but yes, it is possible and safe to freeze cream cheese for later use. Unopened cream cheese has a longer shelf life, whereas opened cream cheese has a short shelf life. If it is left in the refrigerator...
RECIPES
Mashed

24 Ice Cream Hacks You Should Try This Summer

If you love ice cream, you're not alone. According to the IDFA, the United States economy scoops up some $13.1 billion each year from the country's ice cream lovers. And the top flavors? You better believe we're playing nothing but the hits: Per a YouGovAmerica poll conducted in 2020, chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry take the gold, silver, and bronze.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

How one sandwich made me question every fine-dining meal I’d ever had

Have you ever had a fine-dining meal that made you genuinely happy? Even just for a fleeting moment, in the throes of food-induced ecstasy?I haven’t. As part of my job, I have had the chance to go to some fancy restaurants. Restaurants I probably couldn’t afford normally. And I do enjoy them, but at least part of it is knowing I should enjoy them because of how much it might cost normally.Yes, this parfait topped with truffle shavings is good, but is it delicious, truly delicious?This past weekend, I had something truly delicious and it was not in a fine-dining...
RESTAURANTS
Saveur

Saveur

173
Followers
289
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Saveur is the global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

 https://www.saveur.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy