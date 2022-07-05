ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Pakistani Okra Stir-Fry

By Fatima Khawaja
Saveur
Saveur
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLmOx_0gVdy4c000
Photography by Linda Xiao; Food Styling by Jason Schreiber; Prop Styling by Summer Moore

Welcome to SAVEUR’s weekly column on how to cook local produce according to our test kitchen manager, Fatima Khawaja. This is where you’ll find creative, unfussy meal ideas plus plenty of cooking advice—like what to do with that bumper crop of zucchini or how to store delicate heirloom tomatoes. Each week, Fatima hits the farmers market and chooses a peak-season ingredient to explore in depth. Follow along, and you’ll learn how to turn the season’s bounty into easy plant-based meals that’ll be on the table in under an hour.

When people think of okra, they often think of slime and goo, but I’m here to tell you that, with the right technique, the tender green pod might become your new favorite vegetable.

Growing up in Pakistan, okra was always golden and crisp but also tender, robed in a saucy masala of juicy tomatoes and velvety onions. I still make it this way in my New York kitchen whenever I return from the farmers market with a bag of okra. Following my mom’s recipe, I start with a base of garlic, ginger, chile powder, and turmeric. (This mixture to us is like mirepoix for the French or sofrito for Latin Americans.) Then I add the onions and fried okra and simmer everything to meld the flavors.

Sadly, I can’t always find okra at my local farmers market, but a bag of the frozen stuff from the Indian supermarket works great in a pinch. It comes de-stemmed and sliced, which saves me time in the kitchen; I just cook it a little longer and don’t deep-fry it (the extra water makes it splatter).

When buying fresh okra, look for medium pods that are bright green, dry, unblemished, and no longer than your pointer finger: The bigger, the tougher is the rule I go by. Okra is surprisingly inexpensive and will keep for about four days, refrigerated in a paper-towel-lined produce bag. You can use any extra okra in this recipe from the Caribbean, which is a personal favorite.

To clean okra, give the pods a rinse, then spread them on a kitchen towel. (They soak up water, so it’s important that they be as dry as possible to ensure proper crisping.) With some quick prep, this stir-fry comes together in no time. I encourage you to sop it up with flatbread, like a chapati or paratha, or to ladle it over basmati rice—but if not, a fork will do.

Yield: serves 4

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • ¾ cups vegetable oil
  • 1 lb. okra, stemmed and cut into 1-in. lengths (5 cups)
  • 3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
  • 1 large white onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tbsp. ginger paste
  • 1 tsp. Indian-style red chile powder, or cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp. garlic paste
  • 1 tsp. ground turmeric
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 2 medium plum tomatoes, cut into wedges
  • Steamed rice or roti, for serving

Instructions

  1. To a large, wide pot set over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s shimmering and begins to smoke, add the okra and fry, stirring continuously, until softened and browned, 10–15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate. To the empty pot, add the garlic and onions and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are translucent, 4–6 minutes. Add the ginger paste, chile powder, garlic paste, turmeric, and salt and cook until fragrant and beginning to brown, about 4 minutes more. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes have softened, 4–6 minutes. Stir in the reserved okra and cook until the tomatoes have broken down, 2–3 minutes more. Season with salt to taste and serve hot with steamed rice or roti.

Comments / 0

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

BANANA CREAM PIE MUDDY BUDDIES

Banana Cream Pie Muddy Buddies are a twist on a classic puppy chow recipe! Chex cereal, powdered sugar & banana cream pie pudding mix combine in this family favorite treat!. This muddy buddy recipe is one you will not soon forget, its flavor combinations are sure to surprise and delight you. Chex mix muddy buddies are made with white chocolate, Chex cereal, and banana pudding mix, every bite is crisp, sweet, and so hard to beat!
PETS
Bon Appétit

Giant Red-Eye Ribs

These Flintstones-style beef ribs are the biggest, meatiest ribs you ever did see. Sold in hefty 3- or 5-bone slabs, dino ribs are also called beef plate short ribs. They might not always be at the meat counter in your local grocery store, so source them online (Porter Road and Snake River Farms are my favorites) for a sure bet. A long-cooking approach, such as slow-roasting or smoking, melts the network of fat and collagen running through these ribs into lush, succulent shreds. The pastrami-inspired rub of toasty, fragrant spices bolstered by the bitter edge of coffee forms a dark crust around the meat—a cheaty invocation of the ebony-hued bark revered by pitmasters everywhere. To make it even easier, use our Spicy & Smoky Grilling Rub instead.
RETAIL
leitesculinaria.com

Key Lime Cheesecake with Pecan Crust

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This creamy, tangy key lime cheesecake with pecan crust tastes like a perfect combination of key lime pie and New York-style cheesecake. It sits atop a nutty graham cracker and pecan crust and is topped with sweetened whipped cream.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Strawberry and Pretzel Ice Cream Pie

Strawberry lovers, this one’s for you. Anchored by a salty pretzel crust, this super-simple pie celebrates the fruit in three ways: with a layer of jam, store-bought ice cream, and a tumble of fresh berries. Any brand of jam and ice cream will do, but we’re partial to Bonne Maman (technically, preserves but delicious nonetheless) and Häagen-Dazs, respectively, as both contain pieces of the fruit for added texture. Top each serving of pie with sliced strawberries (or whole, if they’re the tiny ones) while plating, so you can return any leftover pie to the freezer without the fruit on top—you want to keep those juicy and fresh.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Heirloom Tomatoes#Latin Americans#Food Drink#French#Indian
Bassey BY

Stir-fry vegetable medley

BY's Recipe: Stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner. No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people and It's a great meal for vegans and vegetarians.
Parade

Is Peanut Butter Healthy?

Even with the wide variety of nut and seed butters on grocery store shelves, peanut butter is still the one that reigns supreme. It tends to be the least expensive option and is a go-to in smoothies, in oatmeal, and, of course, classic PB&Js. But is peanut butter good for you?
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

Healthy Vegetable Soup Recipe

Vegetable soup is something that certainly ought to be healthy, but if you're getting it out of a can, it might be high in sodium and low in, well, actual vegetables. Sure, it's fun to spell out words with the tiny noodle letters, but that's about the only plus side. For a truly nutritious soup, though, you're best off making one from scratch. This way, you can cram in all of the vegetables that your heart desires, and maintain control of every ingredient that goes into the soup.
RECIPES
stpetecatalyst.com

Tune in: St. Pete’s Shiso Crispy on Food Network with Guy Fieri

Ronicca Whaley was never professionally trained to prepare Japanese dishes. However, with her creative skill set, she has mastered creating dumplings, or gyoza, from her Shiso Crispy food truck – a business that’s not only a local favorite, it’s receiving national attention. Starting today (Wednesday, Jan. 6)...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Atlas Obscura

Jackson's Rēwena Bread

For generations, George Jackson’s family has baked with the help of the same “bug.” Said bug is actually a sourdough starter. The typical bug is a combination of flour, mashed potatoes, and the water they were boiled in. When fermented and mixed with more flour and water, the result is rēwena, traditional Māori sourdough.
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Proof

How To Make Keto Pancakes: Recipes Worth Cooking

This keto pancakes recipe is gluten-free, low carb, sugar-free, and perfect alongside any toppings. Plus, you can make them with just 7 ingredients and in 15 minutes (5 minutes prep, 10 minutes to cook). Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients...
RECIPES
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Chocolate Mug Cake

This easy Chocolate Mug Cake recipe is the fastest way to make a fudgy cake for one that cooks in the microwave in just minutes. With just a few simple ingredients, no eggs, and minimal effort, you can indulge in a double dose of chocolate in a perfectly portioned, single-serving-sized snack.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Chocolate Sheet Cake With Brown Butter Frosting

Come for the chocolate sheet cake recipe—no mixer needed! practically one bowl! big chocolate flavor!—stay for the brown butter frosting. The delicate nutty taste of brown butter shines through this rich buttercream due to dry milk powder, commonly found in the baking aisle of almost every grocery store. Toasted until deeply golden, milk powder becomes a concentrated source of milk solids (the same component responsible for brown butter’s signature taste), making the flavor that much bigger, bolder, and better.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Raspberry Syrup

Once a ubiquitous ingredient and necessary component of any serious cocktail bar, raspberry syrup appears over and over in some of the most influential historic cocktail books. It's a flavorful and easy syrup to make at home in less than thirty minutes. Keeping a bottle in your fridge opens up a world of beverage possibilities, including the classic Clover Club (once among the most famous cocktails in the country) and Hugo Ensslin’s Applejack Fix (a drink that never achieved the same status in popular culture, but maybe should have). Raspberry syrup is great with mezcal, but it's also terrific for soda fountain-style treats and nonalcoholic quenchers like our favorite pitcher of raspberry lemonade.
DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Triple Chocolate Brownies

This Triple Chocolate Brownies recipe bakes a thick, dense dessert with a rich, fudgy flavor. Complete with an indulgent combination of cocoa powder and 2 kinds of chocolate chips, this is simply the best bakery-style brownie that tastes better than anything store-bought. Rich & Chewy Triple Chocolate Brownies. This easy...
thecountrycook.net

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

A delicious copycat recipe, this Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich is a fast food favorite that you can make (even better!) at home!. One of my absolute favorite fast food sandwiches is the Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich. I enjoy making copycat recipes at home. Especially on Sundays when I can't get my Chick-fil-A fix! I actually think this recipe might just be better than the original. I may be biased but seriously this sandwich is so, so good that you are going to want to make them all summer long. Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and the delicious homemade honey roasted bbq sauce, you really just cannot get any better!
RECIPES
Mashed

Should You Really Avoid Canola Oil For Cooking?

Canola oil is known for its light flavor and high smoke point and is a common ingredient in countless dishes. The oil, which comes from a crop that grows on multiple continents and produces bright yellow flowers, is often utilized in heat-intensive cooking methods like deep frying, sauteing, baking, and grilling. Its uses aren't limited to heat-based cooking, though. Canola oil is also a common ingredient in salad dressings and can even be used around the house (it can make a cheap, easy pesticide, for instance) and in beauty and hair products.
FOOD & DRINKS
Saveur

Saveur

173
Followers
293
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Saveur is the global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

 https://www.saveur.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy