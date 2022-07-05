ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

Lost: White Yorkie Poo in the area of Benton and Yearby in Marshall

 3 days ago

A white Yorkie Poo that goes by the...

DONALD EARL GADDY

Donald Earl Gaddy, age 78, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. At Donald's request, no services will be held. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com. Born December 31, 1943, in Marshall, he was the son of the late Joseph Harry Gaddy...
MARSHALL, MO
KMZU

Chariton County pursuit ends with rollover crash in Carroll County

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Motorcycle Accident Injures Warrensburg Man

A Warrensburg man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1983 Yamaha, driven by 39-year-old James L. McKinney of Warrensburg, was on US 50 at Missouri 58 just before 4 p.m., when he lost control on uneven lanes and crashed.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

STREET RESURFACING SCHEDULED IN SEDALIA

A street in Sedalia is scheduled to be resurfaced on Saturday, July 9. The roadway surface on West 3rd Street between South Ohio Avenue and South Osage Avenue and a section between South Missouri Avenue and South Prospect Avenue will be resurfaced 6:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Heavy equipment and...
Scene secure after active shooter report at Missouri hospital

Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital's main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a "male armed with a firearm," and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
MISSOURI STATE
INTERSECTION IN SEDALIA SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED

The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to repair failed stormwater pipe under the roadway. City officials say the utility work will be completed...
SEDALIA, MO
Odessa residents tough out scorching heat amid extended power blackout

ODESSA, Mo. — East of Kansas City, it's been a long day for people in Odessa, Missouri. They are without power and have been since very early morning Wednesday. There is no good time to be without power, but a summer heatwave might be near the top of the list as one of the worst times for a blackout.
Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO
SPRINGFORK LAKE REMAINS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Friday, July 8, it was determined that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least July 15. A news release says the City of Sedalia plans to continue evaluating the lake's condition in relation to the continued presence of an algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use. The City of Sedalia believes the closing of the lake until the algae bloom has dissipated is in the best interest of public health due to the continuing concerns related to the algae bloom occurring at the lake.
Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Reports

An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CAMERON, MO
SALINE COUNTY EMA DIRECTOR HELPED DURING AMTRAK TRAIN DERAILMENT

Saline County Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Day gave an update about his agency at the county commission meeting on Thursday, July 7. Day said he was contacted and asked to help out after an Amtrak train derailed near Mendon in Chariton County on June 27. Day said the shelter...

