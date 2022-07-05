Lost: White Yorkie Poo in the area of Benton and Yearby in Marshall

These Missouri summers can be brutal when it comes to the heat. You have two options if we are being honest. You can stay in the air conditioning (be in at home or at work) or you can spend it outside in a cool spot. If you want to do the 2nd option, I have a few suggestions that might work for you. Have you even been swimming in a quarry?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | MSHP ended the silver alert Wednesday afternoon and says Berger has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY | The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a silver alert Wednesday morning for a missing 78-year-old man from Ray County. Troopers say Gary Michael Berger...
A quick-moving, very isolated shower is possible tonight, but most will stay dry and enjoy a fantastic Friday night in KC!. Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas opens its doors to new clinic in KCK. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas officials opened its new doors at...
Donald Earl Gaddy, age 78, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. At Donald’s request, no services will be held. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com. Born December 31, 1943, in Marshall, he was the son of the late Joseph Harry Gaddy...
Depending on your perspective, you'll either be at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on the weekend of September 20, 2024, or you'll be hightailing it out of Sedalia to escape the expected 50,000 people organizers hope will attend The Mozark Music and Arts Festival. Fifty years after the Ozark Music Festival,...
UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the all-clear has been given at a hospital in Warrensburg after receiving reports of a man inside the facility with a gun. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched Western Missouri Medical Center after receiving reports of a man inside armed with...
A Warrensburg man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1983 Yamaha, driven by 39-year-old James L. McKinney of Warrensburg, was on US 50 at Missouri 58 just before 4 p.m., when he lost control on uneven lanes and crashed.
A street in Sedalia is scheduled to be resurfaced on Saturday, July 9. The roadway surface on West 3rd Street between South Ohio Avenue and South Osage Avenue and a section between South Missouri Avenue and South Prospect Avenue will be resurfaced 6:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Heavy equipment and...
Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital’s main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a “male armed with a firearm,” and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to repair failed stormwater pipe under the roadway. City officials say the utility work will be completed...
ODESSA, Mo. — East of Kansas City, it's been a long day for people in Odessa, Missouri. They are without power and have been since very early morning Wednesday. There is no good time to be without power, but a summer heatwave might be near the top of the list as one of the worst times for a blackout.
A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Friday, July 8, it was determined that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least July 15. A news release says the City of Sedalia plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use. The City of Sedalia believes the closing of the lake until the algae bloom has dissipated is in the best interest of public health due to the continuing concerns related to the algae bloom occurring at the lake.
An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, the Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Gene Haile Excavating Inc. and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510027 BRO B080 (038) on Claycomb Road. A press release says after the completion of...
Saline County Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Day gave an update about his agency at the county commission meeting on Thursday, July 7. Day said he was contacted and asked to help out after an Amtrak train derailed near Mendon in Chariton County on June 27. Day said the shelter...
