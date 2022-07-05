ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Two catalytic converters stolen, suspect wanted by Dallas police

By Julia Falcon
 3 days ago

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, July 5th, 2022 02:33

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are searching for a suspect in the theft of two catalytic converters.

On May 25 at about 11 p.m., the suspect cut two catalytic converters from vehicles located at the 3100 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

Suspect seen in images taken from victim's surveillance video. Dallas Police Department

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect call Detective J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.

Dallas police investigating shooting in south Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Animal Cruelty Suspect

On or around May 5, 2022, an unknown person shot a gray (blue) and white Pitbull-type dog around the area of 2800 McDermott Avenue. The dog survived and is doing well. If you know who shot the dog, contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 083452-2022.
DALLAS, TX
Police officers shot in Haltom City last week all released from the hospital

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - All three police officers shot last week in Haltom City have now been released from the hospital.Hundreds of police, firefighters and paramedics applauded Friday as Jose Avila and Zach Tabler left Medical City in North Richland Hills. Ambulances transported them to a rehabilitation hospital in Fort Worth, with a long escort of emergency vehicles.The officers were shot July 2, moments after arriving at a home where there were reports of shots fired. Officer Tim Barton was also shot and was released from the hospital the next day.The suspected shooter, Edward Freyman, was later found dead...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Dallas police looking for two suspects in convenience store shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police need the public's assistance identifying two suspects in a shooting that occurred in a convenience store.  The shooting took place on June 30 at about 12:06 p.m. at 3444 E. Illinois Avenue.  Two suspects were involved in an argument, when they shot at each other, injuring an innocent bystander.  One suspect left the store on foot and the other suspect left the store in a gold SUV.  The Dallas Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner, #10298 of the Assaults Unit at 214-862-3631 or by email at orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com and to reference case number 117522-2022. 
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Wheel Thieves Are Back, Leaving Cars On Blocks

The wheel thieves are back at it again, leaving cars on blocks in Frisco. WFAA reported that Alan Castro was excited for his brand new car, a 2022 Toyota Corolla. Recently, the thieves targeted his wheels. Castro said, "It happened again. The first time it was on cinder blocks, and...
