KSB Hospital last year had over 350 babies born at the hospital. This means the service they provide for the mother, baby and even the family needs to be of top quality. On Thursday, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin paid a visit to the hospital to present a grant to be used to maintain the high standard of care. The grant was for $340,000 to be used to modernize every one of the birthing rooms in the hospital. The Senator called the hospital a pillar in the community.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO