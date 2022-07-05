Nighttime lane closures for bridges on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced several lane closures for bridges on or over I-44.I-44 pavement improvement begins in mid-July
Starting Thursday, July 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. crews will be closing down lanes for the following bridges on or over I-44:
- Eastbound I-44 bridge over Pickerel Creek west of Republic
- Westbound I-44 bridge over Dry Branch west of Republic
- Southbound U.S. Route 65 bridge over I-44 in Springfield
- North and southbound Glenstone Avenue bridge over I-44 in Springfield
MoDOT crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge deck/driving surfaces.
Check MoDOT's Traveler Information Map for road closings and traffic impacts.
