Madelia, MN

Riverview Heights – Water Tower

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new water tower at our Riverview Heights...

Southern Minnesota News

Truman man critically injured when semi hits plow diverting traffic for work zone

Photo from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A Truman man was critically injured last week when his semi crashed into a state plow that was diverting traffic for a portable work zone on I-90. James Dale Ratcliffe, 68, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries following...
TRUMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Unique Sand-Bottom Pool 60 Minutes from Owatonna is a Must-Visit

We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
Jackson County Pilot

City put on alert Sunday afternoon

The city of Jackson was put on alert Sunday afternoon after local authorities received what Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken termed “a concerning report” from a local parent. Shortly before 2 p.m. this past Sunday, the local sheriff’s office learned an 11-year-old had reported a white male with...
JACKSON, MN
New Prague Times

Man found dead in Lake Washington water

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reports that at approx. 0640 hours on July 1, 2022, deputies responded to a residence located on the southwest shore of Lake Washington, in Washington Township for a Missing Person Report. At the residence, Deputies spoke with Reporting Party and family members, who advised...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Amboy woman seriously injured in wrong-way ramp crash

An Amboy woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way ramp crash Thursday morning in Mankato. Carol Jean Gramentz, 69, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with life-threatening injuries following the crash on northbound Highway 22 at Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gramentz was driving a Chevy Malibu the...
AMBOY, MN
KAAL-TV

Storms cause damaging winds and flash flooding Tuesday evening

(ABC 6 News) - Severe weather Tuesday evening brought damaging winds and flash flooding across the area. According to Chief Meteorologist Christ Kuball, radar estimates of 2-5" of rain and reports of urban street flooding in areas and localized flash flooding is still possible. A car stalled out in flood...
ALBERT LEA, MN
kicdam.com

Home On East Lake Okoboji Heavily Damaged By Thursday Fire

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A home on East Lake Okoboji was heavily damaged by a fire that required attention from multiple Dickinson County fire departments Thursday evening. Spirit Lake fire crews got the initial call just before six o’clock from 404 8th Street where flames could be seen coming from the lake side of the structure which led to the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department being called in with a fire boat to pump water from the lake to other responding units.
KEYC

Police: attempted abduction in Sleepy Eye

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department reports an attempted abduction Tuesday. According to police, a teenage girl reported that a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking. Police says she said the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for a half-pound of meth

MANKATO, Minn. – A half-pound of meth is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 87 days already served. Smith pleaded guilty in June to first-degree drug possession in...
MAPLETON, MN
KEYC

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
MANKATO, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Glencoe man was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon southeast of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says 22-year-old Cole Novak was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Novak was northbound on Highway 22 at Airport Road when he lost control...
HUTCHINSON, MN
knuj.net

TRUMAN MAN CRITICALLY HURT IN CRASH

The state patrol has released information on a crash that critically injured a Truman man last week. Authorities say a 2005 International semi was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County June 29 around 9:40 am when it collided with a state plow truck in the right lane that was diverting traffic to the left lane near a work zone. The driver of the semi James Ratcliffe of Truman was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the plow, Nathaniel Lamont of Truman was taken to Blue Earth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Blue Earth Police, Fire and Ambulance along with Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.
TRUMAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Glencoe man hurt in Hutchinson motorcycle crash

(Hutchinson MN-) A Glencoe man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Hutchinson yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 4:21 p.m., 22-year-old Cole Novack was traveling northbound on Highway 22 at Airport Road when he lost control and crashed. Novack was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENCOE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Slim Chickens Mankato sets opening date

Mankato residents will soon be able to flock to a new chicken restaurant. Slim Chickens announced their Mankato location is set to open on Monday, July 11. The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based franchise will open at 1700 Madison Ave, the site of the former Grizzly’s restaurant, which was razed last fall to make room for the new restaurant.
MANKATO, MN

Community Policy