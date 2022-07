The Madison County Fair will be Tuesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 31. The carnival is open nightly from 5 to 11 PM. Sunday, July 31, is family day, closing up the fair with the open breed beef stock show at 8 AM and open swine show at 8:30. The Little Miss Pageant begins at 12, and the Miss Pigtail Contest begins at 1. Carnival rides open at 12 with a canned food drive for local pantries. Those who bring two canned goods will receive carnival armbands, buy one get one free. The Pedal Tractor Pull is at 1:30, and the 4-H garden tractor contest is at 2. For more, visit MadCoFair.com.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO