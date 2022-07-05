ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Tahoe bear has fun playing with soccer ball (Video)

By Staff Report
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bear at Lake Tahoe couldn’t resist the urge to have some fun with a soccer ball and surrounding trees in the Tahoe Island neighborhood....

www.sierrasun.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sierra Sun

Visit Truckee-Tahoe partners with Barracuda Championship

While all eyes are on athletes and celebrities at this week’s American Century Championship, it will be professionals taking center stage next week as the Barracuda Championship returns to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course for a third year. Visit Truckee-Tahoe on Tuesday announced a partnership with the...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Blue Agave in Tahoe City closes after 27 years

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The main drag in Tahoe City hosts an array of businesses that cater to locals and tourists alike, and one of the staples that once lined North Lake Boulevard is the Blue Agave. After 27 years in business, the margaritas and Mexican fare restaurant many know and love, has closed its doors for good.
TAHOE CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truckee, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Truckee, CA
Truckee, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Discovery

This Summer, Lake Tahoe Will Get 100,000 Fish Back

But more than a century of pollution, overfishing, and non-native species invasion led to the disappearance of the fish, which are characterized by the red and orange slash marks under their mouths and purple/bluish hues along their flanks. This summer, however, Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters will be getting a boost,...
LIFESTYLE
2news.com

Groomers Warn of Foxtails This Summer

Burt Rendon and Alvin, his two-year-old dog, go on a lot of walks. "Every day,” said Rendon. “I take him down by the river." This week, we found them at Virginia Lake. Rendon chooses spots like this because the risk of foxtails are lower. “I know that they...
RENO, NV
ijpr.org

Mon 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Digging Burning Man, in a very literal sense

It's almost like a legend: the city that appears in the desert once a year, thrives for a week, then disappears... only to repeat the process a year later. Burning Man IS legendary, but not like Brigadoon. It's a real place, a festival site in Nevada's Black Rock Desert that comes alive in late August and early September.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Ball#Bear#The Sierra Sun
KOLO TV Reno

Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The wife of a comedian playing in western Nevada this weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. The player identified as Kathryn J. was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to IGT, the GSR and its staff. “We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling,” she said in a statement.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival kicks off Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Chalk Art Festival returns to the Atlantis West Parking Lot this weekend. Joel Villanueva visited KOLO 8 to talk about the colorful competition and the family-friendly event that starts on Friday. It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Pets
KOLO TV Reno

Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stanislaus Modesto Shelter in California released video taken at a home in their jurisdiction which served as a puppy mill. Authorities say the dogs were kept in cages, and the owner was breeding the French Bulldogs dogs sometimes with other breeds and selling them for top dollar.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3,450 pounds of trash removed from Tahoe beaches during cleanup event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More than three hundred volunteers, an eight-person dive team, and one beach-cleaning robot spread out across five Lake Tahoe beaches Tuesday in a collaborative effort to remove leftovers from July Fourth celebrations, as part of the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s annual Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue Beach Cleanup.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Fox40

Lake Tahoe cove ‘blanketed’ in trash from July 4 crowd

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — More than 300 volunteers, a dive team, and one beach-cleaning robot spread out across five Lake Tahoe beaches on July 5 to tackle trash left behind by holiday visitors. Lake Tahoe is one of the most popular places in Northern California for celebrating the...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
activenorcal.com

The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

T’s Mesquite Rotisserie in Incline closed due to hood fire

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — T’s Mesquite Rotisserie in Incline Village will be closed for at least a month, if not longer, after the restaurant experienced a hood fire on Sunday, June 26, and was forced to close for renovations. The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
kubaradio.com

Rices and Jan-Dar Fire Updates

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire reports the Rices Fire in parts of Yuba and Nevada County is 98% contained at 901 acres, at 7:56 last evening. One structure destroyed but no injuries reported. In Bangor, Cal Fire/Butte County reported the Jan-Dar Fire fully contained at 30...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy