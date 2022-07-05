ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Shining Star Daycare Open In Greenville

By WGEL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Shining Star Daycare in Greenville has opened at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church. The first day was June 22, and Co-Director Jennifer Eller said everything has been going well...

Related
Bridge Church In Greenville Moving

The downtown Greenville church, The Bridge, is moving to its own building. Pastor Dave Bradshaw said The Bridge has purchased the former Farmland Quilting building along South Fourth Street, between South and Summer Streets. Work has already begun on renovations. Bradshaw told WGEL the church had outgrown the space, which...
GREENVILLE, IL
FCC VBS

The Greenville First Christian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22. Hours will be 9 to 11:30 AM with the theme, “Make Waves”. VBS is for kids age four through those going into fifth grade. To register your kids, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit GreenvilleFCC.org/KIDZ or call 664-0350.
GREENVILLE, IL
Band Board Reviews 2022 Season

The Greenville Municipal Band Board met recently to review the 2022 season. The roster of players and payments were approved. It was reported expenditures were under budget for the year, because the July 4 concert was not held, and the band had fewer players this season. Appreciation was offered to...
GREENVILLE, IL
Greenville Street Oiling July 18 – 20

Greenville residents should prepare for the oiling of streets this month. Thirty six sections are to be oiled and chipped July 18, July 19 and July 20. Hours each day are set for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The roads include:. If you live on one of these sections, make...
GREENVILLE, IL
Madison County Fair

The Madison County Fair will be Tuesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 31. The carnival is open nightly from 5 to 11 PM. Wednesday, July 27, is disability awareness day, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Wednesday features poultry and dairy judging starting at 8 am. Disability Day activities begin at 11 am, followed by the carnival at 5, 4H rabbit show at 6, stock car races at 6:45, and Baywolfe performing at 8. For more, visit MadCoFair.com.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Local 4-H Horse Show Results

Although the bulk of the Bond County 4-H Shows won’t be held until the county fair in August, the horse show was held earlier this summer. The 4-H horse show was on June 11 at King City Saddle Club and was open to 4-H horse project participants from Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties. Four Bond County 4-H members attended. They were Hailey and Junior Bohn, Joely Craver, and Avery Hunter.
BOND COUNTY, IL
New Name For HSHS St. Joseph’s Women & Infants Center

HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation recently hosted a dedication event for the Women and Infants Center surgery suite at St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese. The suite was dedicated thanks to a contribution made to St. Joseph’s Foundation from Southern OB/GYN Associates (SOGA), who made the donation in honor of SOGA physicians Dr. Richard Dermody and Dr. Penny Gozia.
BREESE, IL
Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt

Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt, 87, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm., at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, IL. Memorial contributions...
GREENVILLE, IL
Block Length Variance Recommended For GU

Meeting Tuesday evening, the Greenville Board of Adjustments approved a request from Greenville University. The board favored a variance to the city’s maximum block length. The recommendation will go to the Greenville City Council on July 12. No comments were made by the public during the Board of Adjustments’...
GREENVILLE, IL
Neldalea Dotray

Neldalea Dotray, age 81 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation till be held prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Zoo or the Greenville Free Methodist Church Benevolence Fund. Interment will be held privately. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be published soon.
GREENVILLE, IL
Clinton County Fair

The Clinton County Fair is Saturday, July 16, through Saturday, July 23. Concessions, Vendors, and Carnival are open Monday through Saturday beginning at 6 PM. Wednesday features the Clinton County Ninja Warrior competition at 6 PM in the arena. The FFA Pedal Pull weigh in and exhibit begins at 6:30 PM. The band L8R DAYSZ is performing from 8-11 PM outside of the Legacy Building. Parking is $3 a night, or $12 for the week with a parking pass. For more, visit ClintonCoFair.org.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Dallas Sharon Ulmer

Dallas Sharon Ulmer, 79, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home, with her family surrounding her. A private service will be held for Sharon, at a later date, at Mt. Auburn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, friends may donate to Breast Cancer...
GREENVILLE, IL
Education
LEGO World Science Explorer Class At Trenton Education Center

Metro East Bricks hosted a camp session called World Science Explorers at the Trenton Education Center the week of June 20th, 2022. Students learned about anemometers, the benefits of wind, the push pull force of gravity and earthquake! Students built structures out of LEGO Bricks and turned on a motorized model to see if their structures could withstand an earthquake! From left to right, first row: James Klostermann (Breese), Sam Wiegman (Breese), James Strieker (Breese), Bryce Shaddrick (Trenton), Paxton Rodgers (New Baden), Dexter Zbinden (Saint Jacob), Grayson Wolf (Nashville), Madeline Voss (Breese) From left to right, second row: Eli Maxwell (Aviston), Peyton Kapp (Aviston), Dawson Rowold (Trenton), Mickey Kapp (Aviston), Carson Petrea (Carlyle), Olivia Biver (Trenton), Alianna Ryan (Breese), Colton Kahre (Carlyle) From left to right, third row: Instructors Diane Fefferman, Maia Fefferman, Rich Fefferman.
TRENTON, IL
The Telegraph

Golden Corral closed in Alton

ALTON – A sign on the side of the building welcoming back customers was in sharp contrast to the dark interior and locked doors of the Alton Golden Corral. A sign taped to the door said the restaurant would be closed for four months. No reason was given, but the note said customers’ business was appreciated “and we hope to see you when we reopen again.”
ALTON, IL
Joyce A. Wilken

Joyce A. Wilken, age 79, of Bartelso, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Breese Nursing Home. She was born February 14, 1943 in Breese, a daughter of the late Alvin “Trix” and Annette, nee Isaac, Erlinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
BARTELSO, IL
Betty S. Pinkel

Betty S. Pinkel, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 04, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. She was born on Friday, October 29, 1943, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Felton and Elda (nee Matter) Merwin. She married Richard N. Pinkel at the First...
HIGHLAND, IL
JoAnn M. Gebke

JoAnn M. Gebke, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mrs. Gebke was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 21, 1943, a daughter of Fred and Mabel (nee McGrath) Jobe. She married Jerome Gebke in Centerville on February 8, 1964. JoAnn worked as a software analyst for a major corporation in Columbus, Ohio. Her greatest joy was being “Nonnie” and she loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. JoAnn was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.
CARLYLE, IL
Fayette County Fair

The Fayette County Fair runs Friday, July 8, through Wednesday, July 13, at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Brownstown. Friday’s grandstand event is the Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 PM. Saturday it’s the Whippoorwill Rodeo. Sunday is the Junior and Future Miss pageants. The Miss and Little Miss pageants will be Monday. Tuesday will have Mud Drags. Wednesday offers a free concert by Back Road Boogie. All grandstand events start at 7 PM, except for the truck and tractor pull Saturday. Admission prices to grandstand events vary depending on age and night. Check out FayetteCountyFair.com for prices, judging schedules, and more.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Norman L. Powell

Norman L. Powell, age 91 of Keyesport, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials are to the Masonic Lodge.
KEYESPORT, IL
Karen's Diner, Where Rude Staff Reign, Is Coming Soon to St. Louis

Karens everywhere, beware: St. Louis’ newest pop-up experience isn’t taking any shit. Karen’s Diner opens its doors this September, but that’s where the customer service ends. The waiters at Karen’s Diner are dishing more than just food: They're also delivering terrible customer service, and they aren't...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

