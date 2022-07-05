Shining Star Daycare Open In Greenville

Metro East Bricks hosted a camp session called World Science Explorers at the Trenton Education Center the week of June 20th, 2022. Students learned about anemometers, the benefits of wind, the push pull force of gravity and earthquake! Students built structures out of LEGO Bricks and turned on a motorized model to see if their structures could withstand an earthquake! From left to right, first row: James Klostermann (Breese), Sam Wiegman (Breese), James Strieker (Breese), Bryce Shaddrick (Trenton), Paxton Rodgers (New Baden), Dexter Zbinden (Saint Jacob), Grayson Wolf (Nashville), Madeline Voss (Breese) From left to right, second row: Eli Maxwell (Aviston), Peyton Kapp (Aviston), Dawson Rowold (Trenton), Mickey Kapp (Aviston), Carson Petrea (Carlyle), Olivia Biver (Trenton), Alianna Ryan (Breese), Colton Kahre (Carlyle) From left to right, third row: Instructors Diane Fefferman, Maia Fefferman, Rich Fefferman.

