Found: White Great Pyrenees on East Vest in Marshall

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – The sunflower displays at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area are now in bloom. David and Cathy Walter found their way to Spanish Lake to see the much-talked-about flowers. “They are bigger than I thought, when you get up close to them,” David said. Cathy agreed,...
These Missouri summers can be brutal when it comes to the heat. You have two options if we are being honest. You can stay in the air conditioning (be in at home or at work) or you can spend it outside in a cool spot. If you want to do the 2nd option, I have a few suggestions that might work for you. Have you even been swimming in a quarry?
Charles Lee Eidson, son of Carl Leo and Debra Sue Eidson, was born July 14, 1978 in Columbia, Missouri. He departed this life Friday, July 1, 2022, in Lake Regional Hospital at the age of forty-three years, eleven months and seventeen days. Charles was preceded in death by his father,...
Donald Earl Gaddy, age 78, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. At Donald’s request, no services will be held. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com. Born December 31, 1943, in Marshall, he was the son of the late Joseph Harry Gaddy...
Depending on your perspective, you'll either be at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on the weekend of September 20, 2024, or you'll be hightailing it out of Sedalia to escape the expected 50,000 people organizers hope will attend The Mozark Music and Arts Festival. Fifty years after the Ozark Music Festival,...
Apparently, it is Sliced Bread day in Missouri on July, 7th because if you didn't know (like me) sliced bread is old, and it was invented in a small Missouri town, here are the fun details of this unique story!. According to the website kcur.org, sliced bread day in Missouri...
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. On the main strip of town in Chillicothe, Missouri, you’ll pass by a large colorful mural: “Home of sliced bread.”. It’s actually the official slogan for the town,...
After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Friday, July 8, it was determined that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least July 15. A news release says the City of Sedalia plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use. The City of Sedalia believes the closing of the lake until the algae bloom has dissipated is in the best interest of public health due to the continuing concerns related to the algae bloom occurring at the lake.
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the all-clear has been given at a hospital in Warrensburg after receiving reports of a man inside the facility with a gun. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched Western Missouri Medical Center after receiving reports of a man inside armed with...
The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to repair failed stormwater pipe under the roadway. City officials say the utility work will be completed...
A street in Sedalia is scheduled to be resurfaced on Saturday, July 9. The roadway surface on West 3rd Street between South Ohio Avenue and South Osage Avenue and a section between South Missouri Avenue and South Prospect Avenue will be resurfaced 6:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Heavy equipment and...
Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
Julia Mae Landreth, age 91, of Slater, formerly of Marshall, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Weiker Funeral Home in Slater, with Jeff Page officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Big Bend Retreat.
