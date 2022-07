The Madison County Fair will be Tuesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 31. The carnival is open nightly from 5 to 11 PM. Tuesday, July 26, is senior citizen day and admission is half price for seniors until 5 pm. The full schedule Tuesday begins at 9 am with the opening ceremony and 4H bottle calf show, followed the 10 am dairy show. The tractor-truck pull is in the arena at 6:30, and Benders and Back Roads will perform at 8 at the main pavilion. For more, visit MadCoFair.com.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO