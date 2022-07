Washington County authorities have arrested a Robbinston woman and charged her with murder for the death of a woman in the town of Pembroke. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Rebecca Moores of Robbinston was arrested without incident by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. The 42-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke on Wednesday afternoon, with help from the Pleasant Point Police Department.

