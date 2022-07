Baker Mayfield coming to the NFC South and having to play the Buccaneers twice a season is going to be an obvious mistake in hindsight. It seems like the Panthers and Baker Mayfield had no choice but to join forces. Baker needed a team to play with, and the Panthers can’t take themselves seriously if Sam Darnold is their quarterback. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are just laughing as the Panther spend even more picks at the position without moving the needle.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO