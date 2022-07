LATEST July 7, 4:48 p.m. Police said they determined the cause of the wildfire that broke out near Truckee on Thursday afternoon, triggering evacuations and charring 12 acres. After conducting a joint investigation with Cal Fire personnel, the Truckee Police Department said that a woman was taken into custody once they discovered evidence that showed she was responsible for lighting several spot fires that ignited the 12-acre blaze. The suspect admitted to setting the fires intentionally, police said.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO